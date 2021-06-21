Suzuki comes with an A2-friendly GSX-S1000, which will go through life as GSX-S950. Despite the name, for the sake of clarity, it is therefore the same block that is in the new GSX-S1000, but tuned back to 95 hp (70 kW). This means that it can also be delivered as an A2 version, so at 35 kW (48 hp). A major asset, according to Suzuki, is a maximum torque of 76 Nm; with an emphasis on usable torque in the midrange. By the way, the 70 kW version does it with 92 Nm.

The GSX-S950 takes on the same aggressive design as its more powerful brother, adopting the vertically positioned LED headlight, lightweight aluminum rims and aluminum frame; just like the Gixxer 1000-derived swingarm and rear suspension. The 950 got a different silver 43mm KYB fork, Tokico brake calipers and handlebars. The standard electronics package includes Low RPM Assist and traction control (three positions + off). The GSX-S950 will be available from August in three colorways. Prices will be announced later.