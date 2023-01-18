Suzuki it is the official car of the 73rd San Remo Festivalscheduled from 7 to 11 February 2023 in the always splendid setting of the Ariston Theater. On stage together with the singers there are also the new ones Vitara Hybrid And S-Cross Hybridprotagonists of the Preview Festival clips, which are broadcast on Rai1 before the start of live broadcasts from the Ariston, where singers and artists drive Suzuki to reach the different locations where the passion for music will be set in motion.

Suzuki official car at the 2023 Sanremo Festival

Suzuki is the official car at the 2023 Sanremo Festival for the 10th year. The brand is also the protagonist in the city of Sanremo in Columbus squarewhere the Suzuki Stage.

Poster Suzuki official car of the Sanremo Festival 2023

The passion and the competing artists also travel among the streets of Sanremogiving great moments of music to the public outdoors.

The appointment with the Sanremo Festival 2023 is therefore for Monday 7 Februarywhile saturday 11 is scheduled there final evening, where the winner of 73 will be proclaimedto edition of the Italian song festival.

“Suzuki has passion in its DNA and in Italy, when we talk about passion, we talk about music and sport. The Festival is a tradition so deeply rooted in Italians that it represents them like a flag in the world, and having been chosen by the Sanremo Festival to share this value makes us feel privileged and proud –commented Massimo NalliPresident of Suzuki Italy.

Eng. Massimo Nalli President Suzuki Italy

With Suzuki Hybrid technology, thermal and electric engines integrate perfectly, giving the best based on their characteristics and supporting each other, a bit like what happens between great music stars when they duet. What emerges from these interactions and these team games is something extraordinary, on the road as well as on the Ariston stage”.

Photo Suzuki S-Cross Full Hybrid 140V

