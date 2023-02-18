Net revenue and net income grew in the third quarter for Suzuki as it announced financial results for 2022. The net turnover increased by 294.6 billion yen (2.1 billion euros + 32.7%) year on year (YoY) to 1,195.3 billion yen (8.6 billion euros), thanks in particular to the increase in volumes and the impact of exchange rates. The Operating income grew by 55.1 billion yen (396.4 million euros + 115.9%) year-on-year (YoY) to 102.6 billion yen (738.1 million euros), mainly due to the increase in sales which offset the increase in raw material prices.

The result of ordinary activity recorded an increase of 50.6 billion yen (364 million euros + 91.0%) year on year (YoY) to 106.3 billion yen (764.7 million euros), while profit attributable to shareholders of the parent increased by 33.0 billion yen (237.4 million euros + 93.7%) year-on-year (YoY), to 68.3 billion yen (491.4 million euros). As for Suzuki’s automobile division, net turnover increased by 269.3 billion yen (1.9 billion euros + 33.1%) year on year (YoY) to 1,082.2 billion yen (7.8 billion euros), thanks in particular to the increase in volumes and the impact of exchange rates. The Operating income increased by 45.4 billion yen (326.6 million euros + 120.6%) year on year (YoY) to 83.0 billion yen (597.1 million euros), thanks in particular to the improvement of the sales mix/price, the increase in volumes and the impact of exchange rates.

For motorcycles instead, Il net turnover grew by 12.1 billion yen (87 million euros + 18.7%) year-on-year (YoY) to 76.9 billion yen (553.2 million euros). The Operating income increased by 5.3 billion yen (38.1 million euros + 226.7%) year-on-year (YoY) to 7.7 billion yen (55.4 million euros), a significant increase of the margin equal to 10%, thanks in particular to the improvement in the sales mix/price mainly due to the increase in prices in India, the increase in volumes and the impact of exchange rates. For 2023, while considering the critical issues of the sector with possible production stops due to the shortage of semiconductors, Suzuki has nevertheless revised upwards our earnings forecasts.