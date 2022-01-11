402 meters to test which car, motorbike or pick up is the fastest. The drag race, famous quarter mile challenges are thrilling head to head which in the United States represent real competitions, complete with dedicated appointments and ad hoc routes. Outside of the contests, however, there are also new challenges, such as the one that took place between a Suzuki Hayabusa and a Dodge Challenger Demon, a drag race between two authentic two and four-wheel monsters.

On the one hand, in fact, there is the Japanese motorcycle, one of the two models of the Hamamatsu house most appreciated overseas. There Hayabusa it is second only to the GSX-R 750 and has always been at the top of sales in its category. This special specimen then underwent careful processing that led it to significantly increase its power, as well as some tweaks necessary to improve its stability. The owner has in fact applied a longer swingarm to the front and has equipped his Suzuki Hayabusa with a special turbo kit that has allowed the power to be brought from the standard 200 HP to 340 HP. Impressive numbers for a bike which, however, are small when compared with those of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, a true monster of the road.

This model, launched by the American brand in 2018, seems to have been designed specifically for this type of racing. In fact, it brings a dowry under the hood a 6.2-liter eight-cylinder V-shaped engine with a supercharging system. The unit is thus able to deliver a maximum power of 852 hp and a maximum torque of 1,044 Nm. With these numbers this extreme Dodge is able to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.4 seconds and to cover the quarter mile in 9.65 seconds. An almost impossible challenge for Suzuki. How will this unprecedented drag race end? We recommend that you enjoy the challenge without any spoilers.