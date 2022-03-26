Suzuki knows very well how important it is for a motorcyclist to be able to test a motorcycle and touch its qualities first hand, before proceeding with a possible purchase. After renewing the entire GSX-S road range over the past few months, the Hamamatsu manufacturer has therefore decided to organize GSX-S Tour. This is a traveling event designed to allow customers and all enthusiasts in general to test the GSX-S1000GT, the GSX-S1000 and the GSX-S950 on the road.

The GSX-S Tour includes twelve stages, which will be held on as many weekends, in the period between the beginning of April and mid-September. The tests will sometimes take place at the Suzuki dealerships that have joined the initiative, while in other cases the Suzuki staff will be based in some of the most important locations frequented by motorcyclists. On other occasions, the test rides will instead move events and fairs in which Suzuki will participate.

The GSX-S Tour will allow participants to spend pleasant moments in a cheerful and convivial atmosphere. Suzuki will bring eight bikes to each event: three GSX-S1000GT, three GSX-S1000 and two GSX-S950. Other Suzuki cars made available by the local dealer can be added to the lot of vehicles available from time to time. The motorcyclists will test the various GSX-S following a forerunner of the Organization. Along the routes there will be plenty of time to appreciate the qualities of the engine and chassis, as well as the comfort and driveability of the three models. Each tour will always be preceded by a short briefing in which the fundamental technical characteristics of the bikes and the operation of their main controls will be explained. During the tests it will be necessary to use your own helmet and technical clothing. Taking part in the GSX-S Tour is very simple. As for the events scheduled at the Suzuki network, all you have to do is contact the chosen dealer by email, by phone or through the SmartMeet platform located on the Suzuki Moto website, and agree with him the time of the test ride. In the case of the tests scheduled at the fairs or on the various steps, the registration can be done directly on site.