Four iconic versions dedicated to the GSX-8R. On the occasion of the 2024 Turin Motor Show, Suzuki presented the special versions dedicated to the riders who have made the history of the Japanese brand on board. The Hamamatsu company wanted to dedicate these special versions to Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli, Loris Capirossi and Kevin Schwantz with specific liveries for each rider, with only 5 units available for each type, for a total of 20 units already equipped with single-seater covers.

Suzuki’s super sports car

The GSX-8R, Suzuki’s new sports bike, is further enriched by combining performance and design with the brand’s sports heritage. Added to this are exceptional mechanics and electronics: the parallel twin-cylinder engine delivers 83 HP at 8,500 rpm of maximum power and 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. All this is supported by a frame with an aluminum swingarm, forged aluminum semi-handlebars, upside-down fork, Full LED lighting system and 5-inch color TFT instrumentation. To manage the dynamic performance of the GSX-8R, there are refined electronic controls integrated into the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System as standard, which includes a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three engine maps (Active, Basic and Comfort), a Suzuki Traction Control System adjustable on three levels and a bidirectional quick shift, for a riding experience that combines the best feeling in the category with maximum control.

How to order Legend Editions

The GSX-8R Legend Editions can be ordered exclusively online through the dedicated website, until 30 September 2024 and while stocks last, at a price of 11,500 euros including VAT. Once you have chosen your preferred Legend Edition and the dealership where you want to finalize the purchase, simply enter your email and pay a deposit of 500 euros via PayPal. Within two days you will be contacted by the relevant Dealer to finalize the purchase and arrange delivery of the GSX-8R Legend Edition