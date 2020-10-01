The prices of Gixxer series bikes have also been increased.

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday, October 1, launched its popular Gixxer Series bikes in new and attractive colors and changed their prices slightly. Suzuki Company has launched Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (Suzuki Gixxer SF 250) with new Triton Blue and Silver color options on the occasion of 100 years of its completion. On the other hand, Suzuki Gixxer 250 has been launched in Metallic Triton Blue color.Suzuki has also launched the Gixxer SF and the Gixxer segment with new color options, which are Pearl Mira Red and Metallic Triton Blue. All these bikes will now be sold with new color options as well as the existing color options. Suzuki has also increased the price of these bikes of the Gixxer series. The graphics of these bikes of the Gixxer series have also changed, due to which their looks have improved.

In the new color options, the launch of Suzuki Gixxer Naked segment has been increased by Rs 560. Naked Suzuki Gixxer with Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Mira Red color options will now be sold for Rs 1,14,500. At the same time, Suzuki Gixxer SF segment bikes with Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Mira Red color options have been increased by 1,030, after which its price has now increased to Rs 1,24,970. Now the price of Gixar SF has become so much the Gixxer MotoGP variant. The Gixar 250, available in Metallic Metallic Black and Metallic Triton Blue colors, is priced at Rs 1,65,44. The Gixar SF 250, available in Metallic Metallic Black, Metallic Triton Blue and Tritol Blue / Silver color options, is priced at Rs 1,76,140. These prices are from Delhi-based X Show Room.



Learn about the specialty of Suzuki Gixxer bikes

Talking about the features of Suzuki Gixxer series bikes, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 have been developed on Suzuki Oil Cooling System Technology, which is a 249 cc bike. Both these bikes have a single cylinder SOHC engine, which generates 26.1 hp power and 22.2 Nm torque. Both of these bikes have 6 speed manual gearbox and dual channel ABS. The Naked Gixxer segment is a 155 cc bike, which is equipped with an air-cooled fluel injected engine and generates 13.4 hp power and 13.8 Nm torque. The Naked Gixer comes with a 5-speed gearbox option. Along with this, all these segments have other features including full LED headlamp and tail lamp.