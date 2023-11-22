Suzuki, the trees and a relationship with the surrounding environment destined to develop more every day. The Japanese car manufacturer wanted to reiterate its environmental ambitions on the occasion of the National Tree Day, planting in collaboration with the Turin football team 11 Japanese Sakura cherry trees in an area close to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. All in the name of the number 11: the years of collaboration between the parties, the men who take to the field every Sunday with the grenade shirt, and now the Japanese cherry trees planted near the stadium.

Even the dealerships in the field

The planting of the plants will be completed in early months of 2024. Not only that: Suzuki, in fact, has made it known that all its official dealerships will also attend this event, planting at least one tree near their respective offices, for a total of 230 plants. This is how the widespread Suzuki forest grows, which has reached its third year of life: today it already has over 900 trees, which ensure an overall reduction in CO2 equal to 18,000 kg in one year.

Suzuki and the trees

The new trees that will be planted near the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino demonstrate once again how Suzuki is committed on environmental matters not only in the capital of Piedmont but throughout the Region: among the previous initiatives in this sense we remember the planting of 30 trees in Turin in the Piredda Park, 72 in Venaria in the Mandria Natural Park, 50 at its headquarters and 3 at the schools in the municipality surrounding the headquarters, for a total of 166 trees planted.

Commitment to the environment

“Suzuki is attentive to issues related to ecology and the tree day project integrates perfectly with other environmental activities – says Suzuki – The House of Hamamatsu strives to improve in many ways the balance between environment and mobility, offering car, motorcycle and outboard engine products designed and built not only for the well-being of their users, but also for that of the planet and future generations. Suzuki is aware of the difficulty and challenge she is facing but she is convinced that individual commitment and positive actions they can transform into shared habits for the well-being of our planet.”