The Suzuki Discovery Tour is an initiative that allows motorcyclists to spend an entire day riding the models that make up the GSX-S range and to discover some of the most beautiful roads in Tuscany, as well as its gastronomic specialties. The Discovery Tour is perfect for anyone who is curious to try the latest innovations of the legendary Hamamatsu four-cylinder lineage, spending pleasant hours in the name of authentic passion for two wheels. The tour it is the right opportunity for those who are considering the purchase of a GSX-S950, a GSX-S1000 or a GSX-S1000GT. The event gives the opportunity to try Suzuki’s road bikes with a long and in-depth test and evaluate the qualities of the GSX-S range in real use conditions.

The Discovery Tour will take place entirely in Tuscany, a region loved by motorcyclists for the beauty of its territory and its roads, places that are easy to reach from all over central and northern Italy. Suzuki has selected five routes of around 250 km and will dedicate a weekend to each of them. Two tours will be organized every weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. For each date, 8 seats will be available, equal to the number of bikes available, which will be three GSX-S1000GT, three GSX-S1000 and two GSX-S950. To register for the Discovery Tour they will find all the information it will be necessary to open the News / Events section of the moto.suzuki.it website and follow the instructions. The cost for participation in a single day of the Tour is 115 Euros which includes the use of the motorbike, gasoline, two coffee breaks, lunch and the forerunner who will lead the group. It will be possible to participate in the Discovery Tour accompanied by a passenger, for which a fee of 30 Euros is foreseen. During the tests it is mandatory to use your own helmet and technical clothing.