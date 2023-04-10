In a year that sees the debut of many great two-wheeled innovations, Suzuki organizes the Demo Ride Tour 2023. The initiative gives enthusiasts from all over Italy the opportunity to test many models at the dealerships of the Japanese brand, starting with the various GSX-8S, V-STROM 800DE, V-STROM 1050DE and V-STROM 1050 that made the visitors to the autumn motor shows, to arrive at the Grand Tourer GSX-S1000GT.

The details of the initiative

To allow as many motorcyclists as possible to participate in the Demo Ride Tour 2023, Suzuki has organized tours that will tour Italy guaranteeing a capillary coverage of the national territory from North to South, including the major islands. The initiative will involve 44 dealerships, scattered in 13 different regions, and the appointments will be held over 15 weekends, from Saturday 15 April to Sunday 23 July, and will offer the opportunity to spend days in which one can freely express one’s passion.

Dates and milestones

The dates and locations where the Suzuki Demo Ride Tour 2023 will stop are indicated on the website dedicated to the project. The trials, which traditionally take place on the road with the assistance of Suzuki staff, have a lasting about 30 minutes and take place approximately in the time slots between 9:45 and 18:30. To book the test, simply register on the site, choose the date, place and preferred model: in addition to the availability of the bikes, the test ride times can be checked through the platform, which could be subject to cancellations and changes in case of weather conditions particularly adverse or other needs.

Test bikes

The structures that will move around the country on the occasion of the Demo Ride Tour 2023 will have several Suzuki models so as to meet the needs of different types of motorcyclists. Those who practice touring and dream of adventurous raids will be happy to try the V-Strom 800DE, while those who prefer agile and brilliant street fighters will be able to test the balance and dynamism of the GSX-8S. The renewed family of the V-Strom 1050 2023 will generate the public’s interest, while the GSX-S1000GT will close the fleet of bikes featured in the 2023 Demo Ride Tour.