Suzuki has long known how important it is for enthusiasts and potential customers to test motorcycles before making a purchase, to fully appreciate their quality and performance. And so, in a year that sees the debut of many great two-wheeled innovations, the Hamamatsu company is organizing the Demo Ride Tour 2023. The initiative gives enthusiasts from all over Italy the opportunity to test many models, starting from the various GSX-8S, V-STROM 800DE, V-STROM 1050DE and V-STROM 1050 that made the visitors of the autumn shows dream, up to the Grand Tourer GSX-S1000GT.

The tour programme

To allow as many motorcyclists as possible to participate in the 2023 Demo Ride Tour, Suzuki has organized tours that will tour Italy, guaranteeing widespread coverage of the national territory from north to south, including the major islands. The 2023 Demo Ride Tour will visit 44 dealerships, spread across 13 different regions. The appointments will be held over 15 weekends, from Saturday 15 April to Sunday 23 July, and will offer the opportunity to spend days in which one can freely express one’s passion. The dates and locations where the Suzuki Demo Ride Tour 2023 will stop are indicated on the dedicated website https://www.suzukitour.it/. Testing is traditionally held on the road, with the assistance of Suzuki staff. The tests have a duration of about 30 minutes and take place approximately in the time slots between 9:45 and 18:30. To book the trial, simply register on the site, choose the preferred date, place and model. In addition to the availability of motorcycles, test ride times can be checked through the platform, which could be subject to cancellations and variations in the event of particularly adverse weather conditions or other needs.

Suzuki and its motorcycles to try

The structures that will move around the country on the occasion of the Demo Ride Tour 2023 will have different Suzuki models so as to meet the needs of different types of motorcyclists. Those who practice touring and dream of adventurous raids will be happy to try the V-Strom 800DE, while those who prefer agile and brilliant street fighters will be able to test the balance and dynamism of the GSX-8S. These two bikes are built around a single ultra-modern platform. They adopt a 776 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, with 270° crank mechanism and patented Suzuki Cross Balancer system to reduce vibrations. In both cases, this unit develops a torque of 78 Nm, while the maximum power varies slightly depending on the setup, settling at 83 HP for the GSX-8S and 84.3 HP for the V-Strom 800DE. The renewed family of the V-Strom 1050 2023 will generate public interest. Inside, the new entry stands out, the V-Strom 1050DE, distinguished by 17 and 21-inch spoked wheels, semi-knob tyres, specific chassis and ad hoc settings for the electronic systems, all useful elements for off-road use. With the new V-STROM 1050 more street-oriented with 17 and 19-inch alloy wheels, there are updates at an electronic, mechanical and chassis level, as well as the addition of new color TFT LCD digital instrumentation and the system “Quick changer” (Bi-directional Quick Shift System). The GSX-S1000GT, the Grand Tourer designed so that the rider and any passenger can enjoy a unique travel experience kilometer after kilometre, completes the fleet of motorcycles featured in the Demo Ride Tour 2023. This bike combines extraordinary comfort and perfect aerodynamic protection with exhilarating behaviour. The upright riding position guarantees total control in every situation and helps to make the most of an engine and chassis derived from sports and revised with a view to even long-range use.