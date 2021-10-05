The Italian Suzuki dealerships in September they foresee a new extraordinary opening on the weekend of 9 and Sunday 10 October. The Suzuki Open Doors takes place with the consolidated formula “Open For You”, which allows you to discover the characteristics of the entire 100% hybrid range of Suzuki, available as standard or on request with automatic gearbox And 4 × 4 all-wheel drive.

Doors open in Suzuki dealerships in September

The doors open in Suzuki’s dealerships October 2021 takes place with formula “Open For You”. On both days of Saturday 8 And Sunday 10 October you can go freely to the showrooms.

Suzuki “Open Doors” poster in October

The initiative is dedicated to the Suzuki hybrid range and in particular to the Plug-in Hybrid Across SUV that despite therun out of Ecobonus funds still benefits from government incentives, guaranteed by Suzuki.

Without any longer, the Suzuki Ecobonus still guarantees state incentives on the plug-in hybrid Across SUV

In fact, the Japanese brand maintains the same conditions guaranteed by the incentives before the funds run out, thus ensuring, as before, benefits up to 10,000 euros.

Suzuki hybrid car incentives

In addition to the Plug-in Across SUV, all Suzuki hybrid cars benefit from incentives provided for the band 61-135 g / km of CO2, introduced in July by the DL Sostegni bis.

The video of the Suzuki Swift Hybrid 4 × 4 AllGrip with the new engine

Hybrid technology is available today on all Suzuki cars (Ignis, Swift, Vitara, S-Cross And Swace), which can also be ordered with the automatic transmission or with the four-wheel drive.

Photo Suzuki Across Plug-in Hybrid SUV

Suzuki Across video in the Simbruini Mountains Park

Suzuki Across Hybrid Plug-in in the Simbruini Mountains Park VIDEO

They might interest you (indeed I recommend it!):

👉 Suzuki Across Plug-In, features and prices

👉 Suzuki Noproblem, Warranty and Solutios financing

👉 SUZUKI price list 👉 Ads used SUZUKI

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE

👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!