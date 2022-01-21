Clarity and transparency are traditionally two of the values ​​on which the relationship between Suzuki and its Customers, both at the time of sale and in the subsequent post-sale phase. To provide customers with a complete service, Suzuki has implemented new functions of the Maintenance menu within the official website www.suzuki.it, in the motorcycle and maintenance section. Suzuki has extended the operation of its site to make it more usable to its customers. The Maintenance menu now allows each user to have a personalized quote for all periodic maintenance interventions to be carried out at the official Suzuki network.

Calculating the cost is very simple: just enter the license plate or frame numbers of the vehicle or specify the model and version of the motorcycle or scooter in question, the coupon to be carried out and the Authorized Center where you want to carry out the maintenance; by doing so, at the end of the short process described above, it will appear on the screen the estimate with the amount requested for the intervention. In addition to the total amount, including VAT, the estimate illustrates in detail the price of the necessary spare parts, the cost of labor with the relative hourly quantity, the cost for lubricants with an indication of the liters used and a list of all the others. operations scheduled for the intervention, as reported in the specific table in the Use and Maintenance Manual. The estimate does not include any costs relating to materials subject to wear, such as the battery and brake pads, or those attributable to further interventions necessary or expressly requested by the Customer. For convenience, the report can also be saved, downloaded and printed.

With this upgrade, the Suzuki Moto website introduces for the first time too the functionality “Book it“. This function allows the customer to request an appointment with the utmost ease via computer or smartphone for a visit to the workshop relating to the scheduled maintenance of their motorcycle or scooter. With a click you can access a dedicated form. Once the required fields have been filled in, it is possible to send the request for an appointment to the selected assistance point, which will then take care to give a reply within the following 24 hours in the method preferred by the Customer, or with a phone call, a text message or an e- mail.