Suzuki announced financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2025so the period from April to June of this year. And the numbers say that for these three months, in addition to the positive impact of exchange rates, improvements in mix/prices have led to an increase in revenues and profits of the Japanese brand, while as for the forecasts for the entire year, they are previous estimates confirmed, that is, 5.6 trillion yen in revenue, equivalent to 35.16 billion euros, and an operating profit of 480 billion yen, equivalent to 3.01 billion euros.

Suzuki Financial Results

“We aim to Strengthen our income generating capacity to cope with the increase in R&D expenditure earmarked for growth investments and fixed costs”Suzuki reports through an official note. In terms of RegistrationsGlobal automobile sales grew in countries such as Japan and Europe, while global motorcycle sales increased in countries such as India and Latin America.

Full-year outlook

What Suzuki plans for the entire financial year? The Japanese company itself talks about revenues of 5.6 trillion yen, or 35.16 billion euros, and an operating profit of 480 billion yen, equal to 3.01 billion euros. On the market, the Japanese giant estimates a increase in volumes car sales of 86,000 units from the previous forecast, while it expects motorcycle shipment volumes to decline by 23,000 units from the previous forecast.