“You can’t fail” was the phrase that marked the start of a 2020 season that, to beat the coronavirus, was scheduled for fourteen races in MotoGP. What began as a year in which the star of Honda, Marc Márquez, was once again the main protagonist in a promising campaign for Yamaha, ended with all the lights illuminating an unexpected garage. Suzuki broke the schemes and ended the hegemony of the other Japanese brands after achieving, for the first time since 2010, to remove the RCV and M1 from the top.

Since the beginning of the decade, both Honda and Yamaha, with seven and three drivers’ titles respectively, were the only ones to rise to the top with Marc Márquez and Casey Stoner, in the case of the structure of the car. Golden Wing, and with Jorge Lorenzo for those of Iwata. But with the 2019 champion out of the picture after his injury in the first Jerez race and the M1 weighed down by engine problems, which were accentuated during a season marked by irregularity, mechanical equality was a reality that made possible an atypical scenario in MotoGP.

Fabio Quartararo’s double at the Jerez opening did not invite us to believe in it, Yamaha predicted the successful season they had been pursuing since 2015, but from the race in Brno it became clear that nothing was impossible. KTM won its first race in the premier class, up to seven riders had savored the podium in three grands prix and an M1 that seemed unattainable was beginning to suffer, on a grid where the champion mount was suffering from entering the top-10. And what until that moment seemed like a utopia, leading the general, became a goal that won suitors.

“Nobody wants to win”

From the outside, a Márquez who had swept the previous season thanks to an overwhelming regularity, highlighted the reality of the displacement: “It seems that nobody wants to win this World Cup.” So much so that, with three races remaining, up to 14 candidates had options to relieve the ilerdense, in a scenario that from one grand prize to the next had completely different protagonists, among whom Joan Mir knew how to win the permanence .

The Balearic was the furthest behind in achieving victory among the favorites, but the first to find the constancy that the fight for a title requires. Mir secured the lead by climbing seven times (one win, three seconds and three third) to a podium enjoyed by 15 of the 22 riders on the grid and which only Aprilia did not aspire to.

In addition, the number of nine different winners from 2016 was equaled and two satellite structures broke among the official ones. What is the difference compared to that season? That the Petronas and Tech 3 bikes were the most assiduous to victory and only the Suzuki beat those private teams and also two such powerful brands as Honda and Yamaha.