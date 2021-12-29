Suzuki closes the 2021 vintage with great satisfaction, which saw it obtain the fourteenth consecutive Constructors’ title in the Italian Cross Country Rally Championship, and is ready to present great news for the 2022 off-road sports season. The Hamamatsu House and the organizer Emmetre Racing propose a new formula for the Suzuki Challenge: the historic single-brand store will also open registrations to groups T1, T1 national, T2 and TH to allow a greater number of enthusiasts to compete and participate at affordable costs in the prestigious Cross Country Rally tricolor races. Furthermore, for the first time Suzuki will focus on the development of a Jimny T2 which could then be offered to sports customers in 2023.

In 2022 the Suzuki Challenge will return to animate the off-road sports scene and will do so with a more compelling and engaging formula than ever. In its 23to edition the trophy will aim at expanding the number of competitors, allowing all Suzuki off-road bikes of any model and any era to start, as well as different types of homologation. To the delight of enthusiasts and gentlemen drivers, Samurai, Jimny, Vitara and Grand Vitara of the T1, T1 national, T2 and TH groups can be lined up in the Suzuki Challenge 2022. The rankings will have specific coefficients for the most performing prototypes and for the simplified ones, as well as for the cars strictly derived from the series and for the racing cars with the oldest homologations. In this way, even those in possession of a car with many kilometers and years behind it but still efficient, will be able to put it to the test, having fun at reasonable costs and engaging in competitions and technical courses organized in a professional way.

The tests on which the Suzuki Challenge 2022 will be divided are six: Italian Baja di Primavera, 29to Italian Baja D’Italia, 29th Adriatic Rally 8th San Marino Cross Country, 3rd Cross Country Rally City of Arezzo – Crete Senesi Valtiberina, Baja Greek in Greece. With this turning point, also allowed by the brand’s over fifty-year off-road tradition and the proverbial reliability of its vehicles, Suzuki therefore looks to the past to ensure a future for the Trophy and the world of Cross Country.