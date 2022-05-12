The Suzuki Challenge restarts and travels quickly towards the second round of the season, arriving in the Baja Adriatico.

The appointment scheduled in Urbino on the weekend of Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May promises to be spectacular, full of interesting news such as the location, and of great protagonists considering the validity for the second act of the Italian Cross Country Championship, flanked by those for the modern rally and historical rally.

Among the more than 100 starting cars, the 10 Suzuki candidates stand out for the challenge for the Japanese trophy, always very eagerly awaited protagonists also for the duels in the various groups of the Italian flag. All the participants in the series already appreciated in the first release will not be missing at the start, from the indefatigable and historic Samurai to the brand new, latest born Jimny through the Grand Vitara in different versions.

The first round lived at the Italian Baja in Primavera has discovered the cards on the table for this 23rd edition of the Suzuki Challenge, the competition conceived by Suzuki Italia and reserved for the off-road vehicles of the Hamamatsu house. Now the attention will first focus on the leaders of the general classification of the trophy Andrea Luchini and Piero Bosco.

The duo holding the title for the Suzuki Challenge, as for the Italian Series Vehicles, will be the reference for this Baja Adriatico. The experience and speed of the driver from Lucca will surely be a good baggage with which to show up on the fast dirt roads around Urbino.

However, they will have to beware of the desire for redemption that will surely bring with him Alfio Bordonaro from Catania, sailed by Roberto Briani on the same Grand Vitara as his rivals. It seems like a duel destined to mark the whole season, like the past ones, the one between Luchini-Bosco and Bordonaro-Briani, with the latter, however, forced to recover after the withdrawal of the first appointment.

Mauro Cantarello and Federico Lenzi are also highly rated both among the Suzuki and for the championship race, also on the Grand Vitara of T2, second at 7 points in the overall standings from Luchini and Bosco. The Rovigo driver found a good pace in the opening race, where he finished with the fourth position overall and the second place for the Challenge, and now he too can try to raise the bar and aim for the top.

In the fleet of series vehicles running for the Suzuki Challenge there will again be the Grand Vitara at the start with the Bolognese Samuele Lelli at the wheel and Gilberto Menetti at the notes, currently in eighth position of the trophy by virtue of the 8 points earned on the selective sectors of Pordenone.

JIMNY ON THE SECOND

Eyes on the second time on the Suzuki Jimny. The debut was crazy, with the Italian multiple champion Lorenzo Codecà from Brianza and the navigator Mauro Toffoli who were able to amaze with a completely standard car, never passed on the dirt roads of a bay, launched up to fifth place overall and third for the trophy.

After the surprise, there will be even more attention on the small but snappy car engaged in the T2 category to understand, also thanks to the support of Emmetre Racing, how much this new model that Suzuki has chosen to launch in the championship can still grow.

TRICOLOR HUNT

Two other Suzuki top drivers can’t wait to get back on the dirt road and respond to the misfortunes of the seasonal debut, with top goals also for the Italian Cross Country Championship in the T1 category.

On the one hand there is the Roman Claudio Petrucci with Stefano Fabiano, on the Italian champion Suzuki Grand Vitara inherited from Codecà, authors of an exit in the initial stage of the Artugna Race which put the brakes on their ambitions for victory.

Desire for redemption also for the Modenese Emilio Ferroni with Daniele Fiorini on the right, also aboard the Grand Vitara prototype, called to confirm the excellent times of the first seasonal outing, frustrated only in the final due to a few too many penalties.

LEGENDS IN TH

Suzuki’s trio instead for the TH Group. Giovanni and Francesco Farina from Marche will be the top men for the category after the success of the Artugna, and they will also be able to take advantage of the home roads to try to repeat themselves on the Vitara V6.

Gianluca Morra from Novara is again at the start, again with Luca Abbondi with the legendary Suzuki Samurai, then Claudio Allegranzi and Sandra Castellani, who after returning to action in the home race now want to continue their seasonal path in the Suzuki Challenge on the Grand Vitara.

The Baja Adriatico will develop over two days. On Saturday 13th the appetizer with the departure from the Borgo Mercatale of Urbino starting at 19.00 will relaunch hostilities on Sunday, where the participants will face the 9 selective sectors, or special stages in rallying language. “San Fiorano” (8.91 km), “Molleone” (9.28 km), “Montalto Tarugo” (5.21 km) is the triptych of timed sections, to be repeated three times, which will mark the pace of the race and they will lead to the final arrival scheduled from 18.00, always on the stage in Urbino. The route therefore includes 70.20 timed kilometers, immersed in a total of 260.92 km.

23rd SUZUKI CHALLENGE CALENDAR

Italian Baja di Primavera (11-13 March); Baja Rally Adriatico (13-15 May); Greek Baja (May 26-28); Italian Baja 1st stage (7-10 July); Italian Baja 2nd stage (7-10 July); Baja Vermentino Terre di Gallura (17-18 September); Baja Valtiberina Crete Senesi (13-15 October).

23rd SUZUKI CHALLENGE RANKING

1.LUCHINI Andrea 29pt; 2. CANTARELLO Mauro 22pt; 3. CODECA ‘Lorenzo 15pt; 4. PETRUCCI Claudio 12pt; 5. FERRONI Emilio 11pt; 6. FLOUR Giovanni 10pt; 7. MORRA Gianluca 8pt; 8. LELLI Samuel 5pt.