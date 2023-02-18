Filed a 2022 that saw her win the fifteenth title Consecutive constructors in the Italian Cross Country Rally Championship and the Casco D’Oro award for the best single-make trophy, Suzuki is once again ready to be a great protagonist of the national off-road scene with the 24th edition of the Suzuki Challenge.

In the coming season, the historic single-brand store is once again proposing the captivating formula introduced last year. Strengthened by its over fifty-year tradition with 4×4s and their proverbial reliability, the Hamamatsu-based company has decided to admit any off-road Suzuki to the start, from every era and with the most disparate types of homologation. The Suzuki Challenge therefore allows a large number of enthusiasts to take part at reasonable costs in the prestigious tests of the CICCR tricolor and try to win the rich prize money up for grabs. In 2023, the Suzuki Challenge counts on the registration of a large number of enthusiasts, to the delight of the public and the competitors themselves, who are always happy to participate in an exciting and hard-fought series, with the utmost respect for the rules and opponents.

The crews will be able to compete aboard any kind of off-road Suzuki, from the Samurai to the Grand Vitara, passing through the Jimmys and the Vitaras, belonging to the T1, T1 national, T2 and TH groups. To guarantee everyone a chance of victory, the rankings will be drawn up by applying specific scores to the best performing and simplified prototypes, as well as to cars derived from the series and to racing cars with older homologations. This approach, studied together with the organizer Emmetre Racing, allows those who have older but still efficient cars in their garage to bring them back to racing and have fun at reasonable costs, on magnificent and selective courses, as well as in a first-rate organizational framework. order. The Suzuki Challenge has always made the quality of the tracks one of its flagships and the upcoming season will certainly live up to the tradition. This 24th edition will be developed over six races, the same ones that will form the calendar of the 2023 Italian Cross Country Rally Championship. Some of these events will also be of international importance and will allow the single-make participants to challenge the best interpreters of the specialties .

The Suzuki Challenge 2023 calendar

10 March – 13th Italian Baja di Primavera-Artugna Race (Friuli)

15th April – 1st Baja Colline Metallifere (Tuscany)

17 May – 10th Rally Greece Off Road (Greece)

6 July – 30th Italian Baja (Friuli)

16 September – 4th Baja Vermentino Terre di Gallura – (Sardinia)

11 November – 2nd Baja delle Marche (Marche)

The Suzuki Challenge allows Hamamatsu’s sports clientele to cultivate their passion for motorsport without spending too much money. The entry fee for pilots who have already entered one of the previous editions amounts to 600 Euros + VAT, which becomes 1,200 + VAT for new members. These amounts include a Suzuki sweatshirt/Jacket and a kit of stickers for the race car, plus a fireproof suit with Suzuki logos for rookies. Suzuki is giving away a prize pool of 30,000 Euros for those who stand out in the Challenge, with a further bonus of 10,000 Euros for the winner, in case he also becomes the absolute Italian Cross Country Rally Champion. The final ranking will be drawn up taking into account the five best results obtained, with the possibility for competitors to discard the worst placement.