Probably an Italian manufacturer would never have baptized a car, and moreover a sports one, Cappuccino. But, especially the Japanese, due to assonance the names in our language have always liked, just think of Corolla, Piazza, Cuore, Materia, Concerto, Carina, Compagno, Luce and so on. So the Suzuki chooses the now appreciated drink everywhere to identify a small roadster, previewed at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1989 and on the field since 1991, belonging to the vast Japanese family of the “Keicar”, small cars produced in compliance with strict regulatory standards.

Accurate stakes

In fact, to obtain tax advantages and other concessions, they cannot exceed 3.3 meters in length and 1.4 in width, while the engine capacity must be limited to 660 cc for a maximum power of 64 HP. However, all this does not prevent the creative designers of the Rising Sun from proposing successful products stylistic traits and level technical refinements.

Design and interiors

In its decidedly pleasant appearance, the very compact Cappuccino follows the lines of the smaller format classic European spiders: long bonnet (in aluminium) and gathered rounded tail, faired headlights, double air intakes on the front fenders, alloy wheels. Inside, the space is certainly not abundant for two passengers and just not enough for tall people, but the relaxed driving position is reminiscent of a Triumph Spitfire or an Austin Healey Sprite, the seats with headrests are enveloping, the steering wheel is a nice three spokes and the circular instrumentation it’s the right one. A bit cumbersome to remove the passenger compartment cover, made up of removable upper rigid elements that find their place in the trunk and the folding rear window.

Advanced mechanics

The desire not to show inferiority complexes compared to the larger models is confirmed even more clearly in the mechanics, a development of that of the small cars Alto and Cervo (still Italian names). The engine, which naturally has to deal with the dictates of the law, is however well equipped three cylinders DOHC twelve valves in head of 657 cc, supercharged with turbocharger and with 5-speed manual gearbox (optional automatic), which allows the mini roadster to reach 150 km/h and, thanks to the reduced weight of around 700 kg, not to disappoint in temperament. Rear-wheel Driveindependent wishbone suspension, four-disc braking system (the front ones ventilated) and ABS, very direct rack and pinion steering, underline dynamics and behavior that do not disfigure in comparison with higher category cars.

Not for Italy

Reserved for the internal market, where it gets a moderate success produced until 1998, the Cappuccino will also attempt landing in Great Britain, considering its right-hand drive setting, but sales will not go beyond a thousand units. Only the direct rival of the various Japanese “Keicar” spiders will arrive in Italy Daihatsu Copenhagen, with increased engine capacity and left-hand drive, but without commercial results worthy of note.