The 2024 edition, the fourth, of Suzuki Bike Day is preparing to go on stage. The appointment is for the next one June 8th in Imolabut in the meantime today the Japanese manufacturer registration has officially opened to the race: to confirm your participation simply connect to the page dedicated to the event on the Suzuki website and follow a simple guided procedure. Registrations via the web will close on 5 June, alternatively it will be possible to carry out the process on site, in the back box area of ​​the Imola racetrack the day before the event, i.e. 7 June, from 5pm to 7pm or on the morning of June 8th from 7:30 to 8:30.

Over 50 km of route

The latest edition of Suzuki Bike Day was an important success: over 2,700 people took part in the event which took place last year. As mentioned, the “Enzo e Dino Ferrari” racetrack will be the setting for the event: the route of the fourth edition of the Suzuki Buke Day, in fact, will include the 28.5 km ring of the route on which the Championship took place of the 2020 Road Cycling World Championship, with the addition of a further section for a total of approximately 53.5 km.

Not just the track

“Participants will pedal on the asphalt of the Imola circuit, a privilege normally reserved for car and motorbike drivers and professional cyclists, and on the route used for the 2020 world championship test, with the climbs of Gallisterna and Mazzolano, reaching slopes of up to 16% on which, the tourist spirit of Suzuki Bike Day suggests adequately measuring the effort – Suzuki says about the route – All before tackling a further new and spectacular section, entering one of the most beautiful villages in Italy: Brisighella, with the Monticino climb, previewing some passages of the second stage of the Tour De France 2024, which by choosing the evocative landscapes of the Romagna hills, recognizes Italy's role as the cradle of cycling”.

Cycling for charity

The Japanese company has specified that members will be able to participate with any type of bicycle and pedal at the pace best suited to your preparation. In addition to the many people who are expected to confirm their membership, there will also be many prominent figures from the sporting world: just to name a few there will be the sports manager and president of the Emilia Romagna Tourist Promotion Company Davide Cassani, the World Road Champion U23 in 2021 Filippo Baroncini, the former professional cyclist and Italian champion in 2012 and currently the voice of pink cycling Giada Borgato, and many others. Participating in this race also means doing good: Suzuki has announced that the entire proceeds from the event registration fees will be donated to Dynamo Camp, the first Recreational Therapy camp established in Italy for children suffering from serious or chronic pathologies.