Saturday July 8, 2023 the third edition of the Suzuki Bike Daythe cycling event that allows you to cycle across theImola racetrack. This year the event is alongside theEmilia Romagnahard hit by theflood.

Donations to Emilia-Romagna from Suzuki with Bike Day

Suzuki Bike Day stands alongside theEmilia Romagna to which he will donate the same amount collected from the members and destined to Dynamo Campdoubling the solidarity contributions.

Imola by bike thanks to Suzuki

The minimum tuition fee of €5 it will be donated entirely to charity in favor of Dynamo Camp, the first Recreational Therapy camp in Italy for children suffering from serious or chronic diseases.

It will also be possible to register with a fee of €20 which, in addition to the registration fee donated to charity to Dynamo Camp, includes the exclusive technical jersey of Ale Cyclingdesigned by Suzuki Style Center (until May 31st the possibility to select the size is guaranteed, from June 1st the shirts will be available while stocks last).

Suzuki Bike Day 2023 poster

By donating to Dynamo Camps, you automatically support the populations of Romagna affected by the flood, given that Suzuki will pay the same amount to the Regionwhich will use the funds for interventions in the areas most affected by the rains and floods.

How to participate in Suzuki Bike Day 2023

Registration for the 3rd Suzuki Bike Day is done through the page dedicated to the event on Suzuki siteand then follow a simple wizard.

Massimo Nalli, President of Suzuki Italia, with Davide Cassani, former head coach of the national cycling team and president of APT Emilia-Romagna

For those who register by the end of May, the possibility of selecting the size of the shirt is guaranteed, while the June 30th is the deadline to secure the custom faceplate. The inscriptions are anyway possible even on the day of the event, at the Autodrome, where those who want to avoid the queue can collect their bib already the previous day, from 17.30 to 19.30.

