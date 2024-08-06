Suzuki Motor Corporation, a well-known giant in the Japanese automotive industry, has embarked on a new sustainable initiative in the recreational marine sector.

The company has begun trials of Hyperfuels PurFuelsTM, a sustainable marine fuel developed to power Suzuki outboard engines, marking a significant step toward decarbonizing the marine industry.



Suzuki’s sustainable vision

This project fits perfectly into the “Suzuki Environmental Vision 2050”, an ambitious environmental plan launched in 2020, which aims to reduce CO2 emissions from Suzuki engines by 90% by 2050. The plan includes a series of actions aimed at improving industrial processes, promoting the circular economy and supporting environmental projects.

The testing of Hyperfuels PurFuelsTM

The testing of Hyperfuels PurFuelsTM was initiated by the Suzuki Marine USA Technical Center, located in Tampa, Florida. This innovative fuel is produced by refining waste cooking oil, plant material and other organic waste. The specific formulation of PurFuelsTM allows for a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to E10 fuels, which already contain up to 10% ethanol and are considered relatively environmentally friendly.

One of the main features of Hyperfuels PurFuelsTM is its direct compatibility with existing Suzuki outboard engines, eliminating the need for technical modifications. This means that Suzuki engine owners can use this sustainable fuel immediately, without any further intervention on their engines.

Collaboration with NMMA

Suzuki Marine USA launched this initiative in collaboration with the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), the association that represents all companies involved in the marine business in the United States. This project aims to promote the adoption of sustainable fuels in the marine sector, contributing to the decarbonization of recreational boating.

Towards a sustainable distribution network

After the experimental phase, the next step will be promote the deployment of a distribution network for Hyperfuels PurFuelsTM in Florida Panhandle marinas. The project will begin with a municipal marina in Panama City and will progressively expand to other marinas in the state.

Already in the testing phase, This initiative represents a significant step forward in Suzuki’s strategy for environmental sustainability. Hyperfuels PurFuelsTM offers a practical and immediately available solution to reduce CO2 emissions, contributing to a greener future for recreational boating.

Positive impacts and future

Introducing Hyperfuels PurFuelsTM not only contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, but also promotes a more sustainable use of resources, encouraging the adoption of green technologies in the marine industry. This project demonstrates Suzuki’s commitment to sustainable innovation and its ability to respond to global environmental challenges.

With the collaboration of NMMA and other industry entities, Suzuki aims to create a widespread distribution network for Hyperfuels PurFuelsTM, making this sustainable fuel accessible to an ever-increasing number of users. The long-term vision is to extend this distribution network beyond Florida, reaching a growing number of marinas and contributing to the spread of sustainable boating globally.

In conclusion, the Hyperfuels PurFuelsTM trial marks an important step in Suzuki’s strategy for environmental sustainability. With this project, Suzuki demonstrates its leadership in eco-innovation, contributing to a more sustainable future for the marine industry and beyond.