Among the protagonists of the next edition of International Off-Road Vehicle Fair it will be there once again Suzuki which confirms its participation in the event dedicated to the passion for off-road. The event will be held in Versilia from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th October and will see the Hamamatsu company deploy some new products from its range and be busy in the test area to involve visitors to the show.

Suzuki models at the International Off-Road Vehicle Fair

At the Expo Area in Viareggio, which will be located along Viale Europa, the northern entrance to the Migliarino San Rossore Massaciuccoli Natural Park, Suzuki will exhibit a selection of its 4×4 range. On the stand, visitors will be able to find S-CROSS Hybrid 1.5 140 volt, Vitara Hybrid 1.5 140 volt, together with a new and special version of the Jimny Pro, the Yama.

Jimny Yama

In the traditional Japanese language “YAMA” means mountain and this setup celebrates both outdoor life and the indomitable spirit of Jimny, which has always been synonymous with adventure and freedom in close contact with nature. What makes the setup unique is a original accessory package which allows you to fully enjoy outdoor days and immerse yourself in the surrounding environment. The equipment includes the Ogawa tent, a waterproof LED lamp, awnings, a bike rack and a set of camping stools.

Off-road test drives with Suzuki

At the third edition of the International Off-Road Vehicle Fair there will also be two Experience Areas, called Exp.1 and Exp.2, the first in the Massarosa area and the second again in Viareggio. Suzuki will be present in the second with a series of cars to tackle the off-road route prepared specifically for visitors. Available will be the new Jimny Pro but also Across Plug-in, S-Cross Hybrid and Vitara Hybrid.