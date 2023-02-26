The partnership between Suzuki and the Turin FC. she turns 10. The partnership between the Hamamatsu brand and the Granatas began in 2013, bringing together two realities that boast a century-old history. Values ​​such as courage, loyalty, pride and a sense of belonging have dressed their men like armor and guided their business over the decades, always projected towards the future but with roots firmly anchored to the past and to their own territory.

To celebrate ten years together, last February 23rd a limited Edition shirt has been unveiled, called “Fujin10”, designed by Kimihiko Nakada, Director of the Suzuki Design Center in Turin, one of the four Suzuki Style Centers in the world and unique in Europe, which was inspired by subjects and themes of traditional Japanese culture. The shirt was officially presented to the public and the press at Rinascente in Turin, where it will remain on display for two weeks and will be worn by the team during the next home match between Turin and Bologna on 06 March. The shirt will then be put on sale at the official Torino FC Stores. and online for all fans.

The concept of the “Fujin10” was born in the Suzuki Design Center Suzuki in Turin from an idea of ​​the chief designer Kimihiko Nakada, in collaboration with Torino FC and Joma. Nakada was inspired by the famous Japanese artwork “Fujin Raijin Zu”, which portrays the god of thunder, the “Raijin”, the one who makes the sky roar with drumbeats, and the god of lightning, the “Fujin” which instead controls the wind and the clouds, carrying them in a bag. Sometimes considered the cause of great natural disasters, the two deities were also seen in ancient times as saviors of Japan, creators of storms that made the attacks of the invaders fail several times. These legends have made it auspicious to depict scenes of storms caused by the gods on Japanese battle uniforms called “Jinbaori”. Drawing inspiration from these traditional tales, Kimihiko Nakada wanted to revisit these images and propose them on the Torino celebratory shirt, together with the inevitable Suzuki logo, creating a shirt that would accompany Torino FC on the pitch.