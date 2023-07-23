An electrification path without forcing, which will proceed at its own pace following the needs of the customers. Suzuki looks to the future with awareness and while aiming for zero emissions by 2035, it has no intention of betting everything on electricity and even more so too quickly. The battery-powered cars of the Hamamatsu house will be there but gradually: Suzuki’s first electric will be the production version of the EV-X concept and will arrive between 2024 and 2025.

Suzuki electrics between cars and motorcycles

The Japanese brand will aim to expand to SUVs and B-segments, with 5 models to be launched by fiscal year 2030 and will respond flexibly to environmental regulations and customer needs in each European country. Suzuki will introduce an EV powertrain in the year 2024, for motorcycles used for everyday transportation, such as commuting to work, school or other personal transportation needs. The Japanese brand will launch 8 new models by the year 2030 with an EV drive ratio of 25%. With regard to large leisure motorcycles, the adoption of zero-emission fuels is being evaluated.

The boating

As for the marine sector, Suzuki plans to launch 5 new outboard motors by fiscal year 2030, with an EV motorization percentage of 5%. As far as large-capacity endothermic units are concerned, however, the Hamamatsu company is evaluating the possibility of adopting synthetic fuels, with zero carbon dioxide emissions. Suzuki will not abandon internal combustion engines, with the Japanese company working on innovative technologies that improve them, thus reducing emissions and optimizing the use of energy resources. Among these technologies, the system #consume less (Suzuki Lean Burn) uses a network of sensors which measure instant by instant a series of engine parameters (the load to which it is subjected, the throttle opening and environmental data). In this way it is able to calculate in advance and with extraordinary precision how much petrol must be introduced by the injection system into the combustion chambers, compared to the quantity of air required, so that the combustion itself is as efficient as possible. The system constantly optimizes the petrol-air mixture, reducing the percentage of fuel and increasing that of the comburent.

Biofuels

The Hamamatsu company also looks to biofuels, with a consortium that sees the brand together with five other private companies, ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS), Subaru Corporation (Subaru), Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. (Daihatsu) Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) working in the consortium Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels ) to study how to optimize the fuel production process, with the aim of providing different energy options able to meet the needs of different countries and customers, in order to achieve carbon neutrality. Hydrogen and synthetic fuels based on electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as bioethanol capable of reducing CO emissions 2 through plant photosynthesis, are promising options, the effectiveness of which has been confirmed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). However, it is essential to clarify the issues and seek a solution to reduce CO emissions 2 and social implementation throughout the production process, as well as the procurement of raw materials for any of these fuels. This Association promotes technological research on the use of biomass and the efficient production of bioethanol for automobiles through the optimized circulation of hydrogen, oxygen and CO 2 during production, in order to achieve a zero-emission society.

Suzuki and hydrogen

Focus also on hydrogen, with Kawasaki, Honda and Yamaha. The Japanese giants are in fact exploring its use as a source of clean energy for vehicles, paving the way for sustainable mobility with zero emissions. The HySE (Hydrogen Small mobility & Engine technology) company, of which Suzuki is a part, is committed to conducting fundamental research, leveraging the expertise and technologies of the participants in the development of gasoline engines, and aims to work with the common mission to establish a design standard for hydrogen engines for small mobility and to advance research efforts, fundamental in this area.