The Plug-in hybrid SUV Suzuki Across updates with the restyling which introduces a few but important innovations. Inside we now find the 12.3″ digital instrumentation and a new 10.5″ infotainment display. Technically, the SUV is equipped as standard with the 7 kW on-board charger with cable Mennekes type 2which allows you to cut charging times in half to the public columns. The autonomy declared by Suzuki in electric mode is 98 km in the city and 75 km in the mixed cycleaccording to WLTP cycle.

New Suzuki Across Plug-in novelty 2023

Across Plug-in is equipped with a new cockpit fully digital from 12.3″ high definition whose screens have an unprecedented three-dimensional graphics. The new organization of the instruments allows the driver to check the information quickly and intuitively, choosing to customize up to 3 different display layouts.

New 12.3″ high definition driver display

The info also varies in relation to the mode selected for the hybrid system: EV Modethe gear is 100% electric; HV Modethe system manages the internal combustion engine and the electric ones in a hybrid way; AUTO EV/HV modethe system automatically chooses the most convenient mode, always favoring the electric one but also using the heat engine; CHGModefinally allows you to recharge the battery using the heat engine.

Across Plug-in driver info display

It is also possible to view 4 different digital cockpit designs related to the 4 available Driving Modes: normalfor daily mobility; Echo to optimize consumption; Sport to have top performance and an even quicker steering response; Betweento ensure the best grip on slippery surfaces.

Suzuki Across Plug-in 2023 infotainment display

On the restyling of the Suzuki Across Plug-in 2023, a new 10.5″ central display for infotainment also makes its debut, where the commands follow simple logics, similar to those of Tablet and of the smartphones in common use.

New 10.5″ infotainment display

The new infotainment is also equipped with the system MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlaynow also in mode wireless which, in addition to the wireless charger for smartphones, is always standard. The renewed also makes its debut on board eCall system: Thanks to a new microphone placement, emergency calls can be made with higher audio quality.

Suzuki Across Plug-in features plug-in traction

Technically the restyling confirms the plug-in hybrid powertrain from 306 hpwhich combines three engines: one 182hp electric on the front axle, always one second electric behind 54 HP and finally the heat engine 2.5 liter petrol with 185 bhp.

Traction also provides a third motor generatorwhich performs the functions of ISG (Integrated Starter Generator), therefore from alternator and motor starter. The declared range of the 18.1 kWh battery is 98km in the city and 75km in the combined cycle, while emissions are equal to 22 g/km.

Twin electric motors with 182 HP at the front and 54 HP at the rear to support the 2.5 petrol engine with 185 HP, for a total of 306 HP

The Across Plug-In adopts a 4×4 system E-Four based on the 54 horsepower rear electric motor. This means it can deliver all-wheel drive without ever activating the internal combustion engine.

The distribution of the torque is managed automatically and can vary from 100% prior to 20% front and 80% rear. In the event that the charge level drops excessively, the heat engine is able to intervene to recharge the battery and thus ensure 4×4 traction.

Suzuki Across Plug-in 2023 7 kW charging cable

In the standard equipment of the new Suzuki Across Plug-in there is now the new 7 kW on-board charger with included Mennekes cable type 2which allows you to connect to home wall-boxes or public charging stations.

The 7 kW on-board charger with type 2 cable is now standard

Its use reduces the recharge times of the battery by about 50%. 18.1 kWh batterywhich takes place in approx three hours at the stations with AC up to 32°

Suzuki Across Plug-in 2023 price

The new Across Plug-in can be ordered from Suzuki dealerships at list price of 55,400 euros (turnkey price, IPT and ELT excluded), unchanged from the previous version. As an alternative to the classic balance on delivery, Suzuki offers two purchase formulas: the Suzuki Rent Long Term Rental and the Suzuki Solutions financing with the first 3 coupons for free.

Suzuki Across Plug-in benefits from government incentives for the 21-60 g/km range of CO2

When buying, the car also benefits from government incentives provided for cars in the range from 21 to 60 g/km: 4,000 euros with scrapping or 2,000 euros without. Finally benefits from a 3 year or 100,000km warrantywhich includes roadside assistance Suzuki Road Assistance and free checkups for the entire coverage period.

Also, thanks to the initiative “10 year Suzuki Hybrid warranty”, the coverage on the elements that make up the Hybrid technology can be extended for free up to the tenth year or 250,000km.

Photo Suzuki Across Plug-in 2023

Suzuki Across test video on snow

Test video Suzuki Across 4×4 Plug-in Hybrid test on snow and electric

