Eight stages between asphalt and dirt in seven different regions of Italy, as many as fifteen drivers who entered the final standings wrote the history of the 15th edition of the Suzuki Rally Cup.

The one-make trophy conceived and promoted by Suzuki Italia animated the top tricolor rally series also in the 2022 season, bringing an always large group of crews to the start of the titled races, on the different versions of the Suzuki Swift and the timeless Baleno.

Among the Sport Hybrids, the Sport 1600 and the two models of the BoosterJet 1.0 in the Racing Start category, once again the scene was stolen by the latest born for the Hamamatsu company, the RA5H class hybrid car which dominated the classifications both for the trophy that for the tricolor. The Swift Sport Hybrid in fact gave Suzuki the second consecutive title in the Italian R1 Championship and brought Matteo Giordano to success in the Suzuki Rally Cup.

The forty-one-year-old driver from Cuneo was the absolute protagonist on his return to the Italian races after a period of absence. His talent was already noticed at his debut, in the 2008 season, when with Suzuki’s yellow-blue colors he distinguished himself among the fastest of the very first edition of the Rally Cup.

A flashback then for Giordano, who immediately managed to find harmony with his Swift Sport Hybrid on which he won five of the first six races on asphalt, Ciocco, Sanremo, Alba, and 1000 Miglia, all alongside the Italian Championship Absolute Rally Sparco, in addition to the Rally Lana within the Italian Asphalt Rally Championship.

Successes achieved mostly in tandem with his wife Manuela Siragusa, later winner of the trophy dedicated to Navigators. The debut at the Il Ciocco Rally immediately offered an indication of what would have been the trend of the season, with Giordano in front of everyone with an advantage of almost 1′ over his first rivals.

Matteo Giordano, Manuela Siragusa, Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid Photo by: ACI Sports

“We set off with a great desire to do well – Giordano recounts – but with few certainties because we only got to know the car at Ciocco. So it took us some time to understand our potential. It was a perfect season, we didn’t do anything wrong and the car has always been performing, it has allowed us to always give our best”.

“The most beautiful victory? Perhaps in Sanremo, because there we understood that if everything would have been all right we would have managed to win. It was a difficult race, in particular conditions given that there was also hailstorms. There we realized that we could really aim for the title. It was a surprising season, also because we had to tackle all new rallies, with routes I had never seen before”.

“Then winning with my wife at my side has a special flavour, we are able to share a passion outside of the daily routine and for this we have to thank the grandparents who help us with our two children…” smiles Giordano, the winning dad.

Igor Iani, Nicola Puliani, Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid Photo by: ACI Sports

So Matteo Giordano’s victory in the R1 cup and championship never appeared in question, so the most interesting battle turned out to be the one for the place of honour. At least three drivers ignited a challenge that ended only in the last round, on the dirt roads of the Rally delle Marche, a race that took over the calendar following the cancellation of the Liburna Terra. This time it was the youngest of the group who emerged, Igor Iani from Ossola, already the leading actor in the previous editions of the Suzuki Rally Cup.

The twenty-two year old from Malesco was to all intents and purposes the first alternative to Giordano’s dominance, already highlighted in the victory he snatched in Sicily at the Targa Florio Rally, to interrupt the leader’s consecutive series.

The setback at the following Alba Rally seemed to be able to condition Iani’s placement, who instead knew how to react and built a good season finale with his second victory at the Due Valli Rally before the seal in the Marches, where he conquered a second place that mathematically guaranteed him the second position of the cup.

That’s not all, because Igor Iani has earned the cover also thanks to the victory of the Under 25 trophy, which confirms him as one of the most interesting youngsters on the national rally scene.

“We wanted to try to win – explains Iani – given that it was our third year in the Suzuki trophy. But someone stronger than us like Giordano has arrived, with more experience. We saw that we still need to grow to aim for the top. But it was a good season, which helped us a lot to continue gaining experience in the races of the Italian championships”.

“In the end we also managed to score the third consecutive success in the Under 25s, so the result is excellent. The highest point was probably at the Due Valli, a hard-fought rally trial by trial with Giordano. Even the Targa and the last one on gravel were exciting, even if I was left with a bit of regret at the Marche for our too soft start”.

“But it’s all part of the experience gained with Suzuki. For this I want to thank the support of Zinox, Gliese and the New Turbomark team”.

Roberto Pelle, Luca Franceschini, Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid Photo by: ACI Sports

Among Iani’s adversaries for second position were all the veterans of the Suzuki Rally Cup, starting with Roberto Pellé. It was a more complicated season than expected for the Trentino rider, who started well with two second places in the first two outings but slowed down with two empty passes in the warm phase.

However, the experience of the Trentino rider emerged in the season finale, on the difficult dirt roads of the Macerata area where Pellé gave his all and signed the victory to confirm himself as the third force in the series. A final reaction that allowed him to gain position in the standings on the absent Giorgio Fichera, another prominent name in the Suzuki house.

The Catanese rider represented Giordano’s main opponent for long stretches, but three 0’s in the season, net of four Suzuki podiums conquered, tarnished his final result.

The last episode in the Marche therefore smiled at Cristian Mantoet, who in addition to taking away the satisfaction of getting on the third step of the podium also celebrated the victory of the Racing Start category. An almost unexpected success for the driver from Treviso, who arrived after a great comeback on Stefano Martinelli from Garfagnana, another unmissable driver in the Suzuki ranks, who had to settle for second place in his category which is worth seventh overall.

Gianandrea Gherardi placed another young profile on the Swifts in the general standings between the two from Racing Start. The Pisan, second best Under25 behind Iani, managed to gain prominence despite having had to discover most of the special stages, engaged for the first time in the Italian championships.

Not least those around Cingoli where he also made his absolute debut on gravel, with success. Three other new names made their entry into the top ten final of the Suzuki Rally Cup such as Danilo Costantino, Massimiliano Milivinti, third in the Under 25 and Marcello Sterpone.