On September 21st, Asiago, Enego and the Altopiano dei Seven Municipalities they hosted the 13th Suzuki 4×4 meetingwith over 90 crews and 150 participants. They have traveled 52km with a difference in altitude of 766 metres, tackling panoramic roads of varying difficulty, including more technical sections, traveled mainly by vehicles with reduced gears.

The 2024 Suzuki 4×4 Rally opened on September 21st in Asiago, at the Ski Area The Meletteswhere participants were welcomed with a briefing from the organization. The over 90 crews were divided into two groups: one for SUVs and the other for low gear car.

The caravan of SUVs followed Blue track, characterized by a mix of dirt paths and panoramic paths in the woods, for a total of 52km and a height difference of 766 meters. The second group faced theRed itinerarywhich included more steps difficult and technicaldesigned especially for the more prepared Suzukis.

After a lunch break at the Valmaron refugein the municipality of Enego, the participants had the opportunity to have fun in the off-road playgroundan area specially created for the rally, with obstacles of various difficulties.

Additionally, a guided tour was offered Fort Lissera historic military fortress located in 1,633 meters above sea levelbuilt to defend the Italian border against the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

The Suzuki 4×4 Rally has already set the date for the 14th edition, which will take place Saturday 20 September 2025. The program and location of the event are yet to be defined.

Attendees of the Suzuki rally also had the opportunity to admire the show car up close Jimny PRO one off MATA under construction. This prototype, with a new livery and equipped with Suzuki AllGrip technology, was previewed at Turin Motor Show.

The Jimny represents beyond 50 years of evolutions in Suzuki 4×4 technology, becoming an icon for cars ready for anything and welcomed participants as they arrived.

