Verstappen, fantastic pole at Suzuka

Six tenths to everyone. This is the margin that Max Verstappen he inflicted this morning in Suzuka in just one lap. A huge gap which, if no unfavorable episodes occur tomorrow, could turn into abysmal gaps, to the point that Super Max could have a coffee at the finish and still be in the lead. In fact, in this weekend’s statements, all the riders seem to have surrendered to the supremacy of the champion and are aiming for second place instead of hoping for an error on his part.

After the break weekend in Singapore, Verstappen is back to his usual self: perfect since Friday, very clean, on an RB19 which shines even more in the snake of Suzuka, to the point of making the Dutchman’s riding seem easy, when – evidently – there is nothing easy. Above all, #1 is back to growling. Today he didn’t do it against the team but against those critics who had linked the debacle of Marina Bay at the introduction of the technical directives before the Singapore weekend, as if Red Bull’s victories had been irregular.

Verstappen’s words

“In Singapore we had a bad weekend. Of course people start talking, for them it was all the fault of the technical guidelines. I think they can go fuck themselves“, commented the Dutchman without mincing words after this morning’s qualifying.

“For my part, I was very excited to come here to Suzuka, have a good weekend and make sure we were strong. Fresh from Singapore, I wanted to have a really great weekend. I already felt from the preparation we did that this would be a good track, but you never know how good it will be. From the first lap it was very, very good for us, then of course we try to find little improvements here and there and I think we succeeded. Being on pole here is fantastic and tomorrow we have the first real opportunity to win the Constructors’ World Championship, we want to do it“.