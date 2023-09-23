The splendid Suzuka track gave life to a qualifying session which, although not as hard fought as in other situations, still offered show thanks to technicality of the routewhich requires the best features that a Formula 1 should have: downforce, stability, balance, efficiency, power and good rider. The pole position of Max Verstappen And the sum of all these factorstechnicians and humans, who have no equals at the moment and who, barring surprises in the race, confirm the recovery of a domain of which the Singapore race seems just a parenthesis.

Monstrous RB19

The car of the Austrian team, in the hands of its Dutch Champion, expresses all the qualities stated above: the aerodynamic load it is unparalleled, generated in manner stablethanks to a sector suspensive which manages to keep the aerodynamic platform at a constant structure compared to asphalt. The sum of so much load, balancing Perfect and of flow stability leads to what we saw Verstappen do in the first sector of the Japanese track, where, despite driving aggressively and faster than everyone else by at least 10-15 km/h on average in that stretch, he never had a moment of loss of grip on any axle, with a car that seemed to proceed on a real one tracks.



From the data we see that Verstappen even manages to stay at open throttle 7% of the lap more than Oscar Piastrithat’s a lot adhesion which guarantees Newey’s single-seater. We must add to this efficiency of an aerodynamics that allows the Dutchman to be the fastest of the 20 drivers on the track on the straight with 335 km/h, together with Perez, Sargeant and Magnussen (coincidentally the other RedBull and two cars that can’t find enough load). This data excludes any influence of the directive on the flexibility of the wings introduced in Singapore, given that it should have affected those who found efficient loading using flexibility.

Another big step forward for McLaren

Return to being McLaren is second in strength, with a qualifying that recalled that of Silverstone, not surprisingly given the similar type of track. The Woking team demonstrates how targeted and calibrated work can bring results. The first major update brought this season increased the downforce exponentially, leaving the main weak points the slow curves and the straights. From Singapore, the latest update brought a performance increase in both of these sectorswith efficiency which has improved significantly, an aspect that can be noticed speed measurements during sprinting. Piastri then does an excellent job of keeping teammate Norris behind, but both Zak Brown’s standard bearers they don’t put together a full lap in Q3with the Australian leaving two tenths abundant in the first sector.







Ferrari: conservative mapping and first complicated sector

Leclerc’s SF23 closes qualifying just 84 thousandths from the front row, and this can make the situation seem like a missed opportunity for the redhead. In reality, as we mentioned before, Piastri left over 2 tenths in the first sector, while Leclerc expressed a value close to the car’s maximum potential on the Suzuka track. The Red suffers terribly from the so-called “snake” of the first sectorwhere it emerges all the lack of load and aerodynamic instability in the changes of direction characteristic of this project. The new fund It seems to help a bit Leclerc’s driving stylewhich manages to be more “rounded” in the cornering approach, and always a lot effective at the hairpin. From the comparison with Oscar Piastri we then notice a significant gain by the Australian (about 2 tenths) in the draw which runs from the Spoon Curve exit (13-14) to 130R. While we have detected an important improvement in the efficiency of the McLaren, such a marked difference also seems to indicate an engine mapping not pushed to the maximum on the Ferrari. The reasons can be various, starting from concerns regarding reliabilityuntil a deliberately less aggressive delivery curve to avoid any slippage in traction and therefore contain overheating of the rear tires in the race, an aspect that will be decisive on the final result.

Confirmation race

Finally, as regards the race, the impression is that what we saw on the track delivers a truthful scale of values. Verstappen will try to leave and to dominate without any mercyvisibly unnerved by the countless rumors circulating after Singapore regarding the possible effects of the directives on RedBull. McLaren seems to have the ability to manage the match as a second forceprobably trying to contain Perez’s return to the podium, disastrous in qualifying but probably with a good pace in the race. There Ferrari showed a pace not too different from McLaren but is expected to a tough racewhere is the tire degradation will be very high, a complicated aspect to manage for Maranello technicians and drivers given the difficulties of the SF23 in this area. It seems likely that the red car will evaluate whether there is space to overtake the McLaren and, if not, will set the race on containment of a possible return of Mercedesearning her points for second place in the standings. Suzuka remains a race to watchbeing one of the most beautiful tracks in the world championship, where everything that must be important, in the single-seaters and in the drivers, makes the difference.