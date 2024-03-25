Ricciardo in doubt

The 2024 world championship has started with just three races, but the first world championship points for the Racing Bulls they reached the last race in Melbourne thanks to Yuki Tsunoda's 7th place. Even on the Australian weekend, Daniel Ricciardo he completed an unconvincing performance with a 12th place finish, to the point that the Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko would have given the former McLaren driver the last chance. As reported by The Sunif the 34-year-old from Perth were to reconfirm his negative moment in the next two races, the Faenza team could welcome back the New Zealander Liam Lawson.

Iwasa in PL1 at Suzuka

While waiting to understand what the actual developments will be in RB, Marko has in the meantime made official the debut of Ayumu Iwasa in Formula 1 for first free practice session of the next one Grand Prix of Japan precisely in Ricciardo's place, as part of the obligation for teams to field rookie drivers in FP1 on two occasions: “On Friday we will use our young driver Iwasa for testing, with an all-Japanese team – declared the Austrian manager – furthermore, the Suzuka circuit should be suitable for the Racing Bulls car.”

The carreer

Became a member of Red Bull Junior Team in 2021, Iwasa will therefore take part in the session reserved for rookies by regulation for the first time in his career. Born in 2001, the Japanese took part in various national and international competitions, winning the title of French Formula 4 in 2020. Moving to Formula 3 the following year, the 22-year-old then competed in two Formula 2 championships, winning 5 total victories. This year, curiously like the aforementioned Lawson, he returned to his homeland for the championship Super Formula.