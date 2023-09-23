F1 Suzuka, Hamilton half smiles

The teammate is always the first opponent, but Lewis Hamilton has broader horizons. And it is for this reason that after qualifying in Suzuka the Briton cannot be satisfied with the three tenths given to George Russell (who had beaten him on Saturday in the last three events). The gap that the seven-time world champion has compared to Max’s pole position Verstappen it is a clear second (+1.031) and does not let Sir Lewis sleep ahead of 2024.

According to Hamilton, to close the gap with the Milton Keynes team we need to be closer already at the end of 2023, in order to have more comforting technical directions from a W15 perspective and evidently start work again at Brackley with a completely different morale, as happened in 2022 after the Interlagos double.

Hamilton’s words

“Yesterday was horrible, but overnight I made some good changes and today the car was good, I was much happier with the car. Unfortunately we are not fast enough, we just have to keep working. We lack downforce at the rear, that’s why we’re so slow in the first sector. The laps were very good, but the gap is crazy. Be still at a second away at this point in the season is definitely worrying for us if we want to close the gap with Red Bull. Tires? We will struggle like everyone else with degradation. It will be tough“.

“Overall, the car was pleasant to drive today. This was a relief since yesterday was a bad day. Typically every weekend we have at least one less than optimal day, and this time it was Friday. In qualifying I gave my all. The first sector, however, made the difference. I was happy with my laps, even those with the used tyre. A track like this is one of the most challenging in the world. It’s an incredible track, even when the car is a bit difficult. My last lap was nice, but the cars in front of us were too fast compared to us“.