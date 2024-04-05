'Front row' Red Bull
|Pos
|No
|Pilot
|Stable
|Time
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.563
|23
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:29.832
|+0.269s
|25
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.918
|+0.355s
|23
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30.037
|+0.474s
|21
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30.082
|+0.519s
|24
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30.137
|+0.574s
|14
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:30.171
|+0.608s
|27
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.226
|+0.663s
|19
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:30.341
|+0.778s
|21
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:30.383
|+0.820s
|25
|11
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:30.533
|+0.970s
|23
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:30.546
|+0.983s
|26
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|1:30.682
|+1.119s
|24
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:31.022
|+1.459s
|18
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:31.067
|+1.504s
|16
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:31.139
|+1.576s
|21
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:31.141
|+1.578s
|19
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31.342
|+1.779s
|23
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:31.452
|+1.889s
|20
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:31.462
|+1.899s
|22
Third free practice session a two faces in Suzuka. Red Bull lead in the qualifying simulation with both cars and this was also the case at the start of the session in terms of times on the medium tire – Hamilton was fastest at the start, but started on the soft tire – but the RB20s did not impress in the long run with medium tyres, on the contrary.
Opposite speech for Ferrarisensational in the long run with the yellow band tyre, but only seventh and tenth in the final when it came to chasing the single lap performance with the soft tyre.
They will therefore be Qualifications all to be deciphered with the certainty that in any case the SF-24s will be able to count on a notable performance in the long run tomorrow, but to fully exploit it, they will need to qualify on the second row. Not to underestimate the McLarens, in particular Norris, who was very fast in T1 without managing to 'close' the lap, the Aston Martins with the evolutionary package had an excellent race pace.
