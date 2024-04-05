'Front row' Red Bull

Pos No Pilot Stable Time Detachments Turns 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.563 23 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:29.832 +0.269s 25 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.918 +0.355s 23 4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.037 +0.474s 21 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.082 +0.519s 24 6 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.137 +0.574s 14 7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:30.171 +0.608s 27 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30.226 +0.663s 19 9 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:30.341 +0.778s 21 10 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.383 +0.820s 25 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams 1:30.533 +0.970s 23 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:30.546 +0.983s 26 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:30.682 +1.119s 24 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:31.022 +1.459s 18 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:31.067 +1.504s 16 16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.139 +1.576s 21 17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:31.141 +1.578s 19 18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.342 +1.779s 23 19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:31.452 +1.889s 20 20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:31.462 +1.899s 22

Third free practice session a two faces in Suzuka. Red Bull lead in the qualifying simulation with both cars and this was also the case at the start of the session in terms of times on the medium tire – Hamilton was fastest at the start, but started on the soft tire – but the RB20s did not impress in the long run with medium tyres, on the contrary.

Opposite speech for Ferrarisensational in the long run with the yellow band tyre, but only seventh and tenth in the final when it came to chasing the single lap performance with the soft tyre.

They will therefore be Qualifications all to be deciphered with the certainty that in any case the SF-24s will be able to count on a notable performance in the long run tomorrow, but to fully exploit it, they will need to qualify on the second row. Not to underestimate the McLarens, in particular Norris, who was very fast in T1 without managing to 'close' the lap, the Aston Martins with the evolutionary package had an excellent race pace.