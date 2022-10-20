Having flown to the United States, to Austin, for the fourth to last round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, did not make all the fans and especially the drivers forget what happened two weeks ago at the Suzuka circuit. The entrance on the tractor track to remove the crashed car of Carlos Sainz, while the other cars were still running on the track and moreover in wet track conditions and poor visibility, has understandably sparked an uproar of controversy on the security management. The angrier was Pierre Gasly, who found himself forced to relive the ghosts of the disappearance of his friend Jules Bianchi. The whole grid, however, appeared compact and decisive against what was an unacceptable lightness for the top category of motorsport.

The protests have reached up to top management of the FIA and in the World Motorsport Council, which took place yesterday at the Royal Automobile Club in London, the Federation itself made it clear that it wanted to tackle the issue head-on. The long press release discussed at the end of the works, in fact, also touched on what happened in Japan. The will of the FIA ​​is that of clarify what happenedpublishing a report that allows you not to replicate similar errors in the future. “As stated immediately after the race – reads on the official website of the Federation – the FIA ​​has undertaken an in-depth analysis of the incidents that occurred in the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Procedural problems have been identified which will be corrected in the short and medium term. The results will be made public in the coming days“.

The risk that it would be healthy to avoid, however, is that of scapegoat hunt. What happened with Michael Masi after the controversial Abu Dhabi 2021 race, in fact, risks repeating itself today with Eduardo Freitas, who was the Race Director at Suzuka. Several rumors in the paddock speculate that the Portuguese race director could find himself in the balance just after what happened in Japan. However, it seems difficult to think that attributing all the responsibilities to a single person, and scarifying him, can solve by magic all the problems shown by F1 in the management of an emergency situation.