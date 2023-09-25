Williams, a Suzuka to forget for Albon and Sargeant

After scoring points in both Zandvoort and Monza, the two Asian rounds brought no luck to Alex Albon, who was involved in an accident in Turn 1 in Suzuka. Caught between the Anglo-Thai and Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas came into contact with both, especially damaging the former Red Bull driver’s Williams. In the event, in fact, Albon’s FW45 was lifted off the ground for a moment on the right side: the fall irreparably damaged the floor, forcing the #23 to retire.

Albon’s words

“No car is strong enough to survive this type of accident. A bad start triggered everything, so we have to work on this aspect, but then we found ourselves in the wrong position at the wrong time and I was crushed“, commented Albon.

“I had damage from the first lap and it was pretty much over, so it’s a shame. We tried to keep pushing to see if the race would take a turn, as this GP is a bit of a battle of attrition, but in the end we had to retire the car“.

Sargeant’s words

Weekend to forget for Logan too Sargeantwho after the bad accident in qualifying kicked Bottas out of the race, braking wrongly at the hairpin: “The first laps were certainly eventful. I came out of the pitlane with a lot of debris on the track and I was afraid of getting a puncture. From my point of view, I locked the fronts as soon as I hit the brakes at turn 11. It’s my fault, but Bottas must not have seen that I had reached the lock. Unfortunately we had to withdraw the car following the collision. It’s disappointing that on a track where we had a good car and good pace, especially in qualifying, we couldn’t finish the race. We will move forward and focus on Qatar“.