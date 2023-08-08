During the post-race technical inspection on August 7 following the 44th Suzuka 8 Hours on August 6, the #104 Honda (TOHO Racing), which finished in second position driven by Ryuichi Kiyonari, Ikuhiro Enokido and Takuma Kunimini, was subjected to a tank capacity check by the FIM Technical Directors.

The control recorded an overcapacity of the tank in violation of article 2.6.6.10 of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship Regulations.

As requested, a second tank capacity check was carried out by another FIM Technical Director and also in this case an overcapacity was recorded.

The FIM Stewards met to examine the evidence provided by the FIM Technical Director and declared that bike #104 did not comply with the Regulations of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship and disqualified it from the results of the 44th 8 Suzuka Hours.

TOHO Racing appealed the decision of the FIM EWC Stewards, but this was later rejected by the FIM EWC Appeal Stewards.

Therefore, the decision to disqualify bike #104 has been confirmed and the positions of all other competitors will be reclassified, while the points will be reallocated to the eligible competitors.

In any case, the podium remains all Honda-colored, because behind the winners of crew #33, formed by Xavi Vierge, Tetsuta Nagashima and Takumi Takahashi, was the #73 of SDG Racing, entrusted to Naomichi Uramoto, Teppei Nagoe and Haruki Noguchi. The bottom step of the podium instead was inherited by the #1 of the TSR Honda France ridden on track by Tarran Mackenzie, Mike di Meglio and Alan Techer.