Takumi Takahashi, Tetsuta Nagashima and Xavi Vierge claimed victory at the Suzuka 8 Hours aboard the factory Fireblade HRC #33 after a virtually unchallenged run in the Japanese endurance classic, beating team Toho Racing by a full lap.

The result makes Takahashi the winningest rider in Suzuka 8 Hours history with five victories, tied with Tohru Ukawa, following his previous triumphs in 2010, ’13, ’14 and ’22. It is also Nagashima’s second consecutive win at Suzuka and the first for rookie Vierge.

From the opening hour of the race it was clear that the factory Honda package was in a class apart from the rest of the field, with Takahashi recovering from a bad start to retake the lead on lap 11.

HRC’s chances of victory were further boosted after its closest rival YART gave up in the second hour of the race, when the number 7 Yamaha stopped at the exit of Spoon corner with a mechanical problem.

Karel Hanika had to push the bike to the pits with the assistance of the marshals, and the time lost due to the stoppage and subsequent repairs saw the team lose a 13-lap lead.

The #33 Honda already enjoyed an advantage of almost 40 seconds when the YART team ran into problems, and inherited a 1’10s advantage over the closest bike, the Yoshimura Suzuki, once the Yamahas bowed out.

HRC built up a lead of over a lap after the middle of the race, which proved crucial when the safety car was called early in the sixth hour following Mitsunori Okamuru’s heavy crash in the Team Nagano BMW on the straight between the Spoon Curve and the 130R.

This allowed the Honda team to maintain its lead of one lap in the last three hours of the race.

The light rain in the seventh hour had the potential to throw a spanner in the works, but instead put Gregg Black’s Yoshimura Suzuki in trouble, with the Frenchman crashing at turn 1 while in second position.

The stewards were able to help Black get the stranded bike out of the gravel, but the Yoshimura crew wasted further time fixing the bike, dropping the semi-works Suzuki squad out of the top 10.

With the Yoshimura team no longer in the fray, Nagashima brought the #33 Honda to the finish line as the sun set in Suzuka, recording a double win in the blue band round of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Departure Photo by: Kusudo Aki

Second place in the race went to the Toho Racing team, whose #103 Honda was ridden by former World Superbike rider Ryuichi Kiyonari, Takuma Kunimine and Ikuhiro Enokido. The last place on the podium was taken by another Honda team, SDG Honda Racing, with Naomichi Uramoto, Teppei Nagoe and Haruki Noguchi sharing the number 73 CBR1000RR.

The FCC TSR squad, engaged in a close fight with YART for the EWC title, completed an all-Honda top 4.

The reigning EWC championship-winning team dropped out of the top 10 in the opening hour when Mike di Meglio crashed entering the final chicane with a rear sensor problem, but the Frenchman and his teammates Alan Techer and Tarran Mackenzie are were able to pull off a strong comeback to finish just three laps off the lead.

The first non-Honda team to finish was Ube Racing Team, with Dan Linfoot and Takuya Tsuda finishing fifth in the No. 76 Suzuki. The works BMW of Markus Reiterberger, Illya Mykhalchyk and Jeremy Guarnoni finished seventh , right after the Sakurai Honda of Kazuki Ito, Daijuro Hiura and Kohta Arakawa.

The best Kawasaki rider was the Webike Trickstar team, with Randy de Puniet, Kazuki Watanabe and Gregory Leblanc finishing 13th after having to make an unscheduled pitstop in the fifth hour to resolve a rear suspension problem and a second trip in the pits for another technical problem.

The Yoshimura Suzuki team finished just ahead in 12th after Black’s crash at Turn 1, while the YART Yamaha team only managed to finish in 23rd after early race problems.

Race Results (Top 10):