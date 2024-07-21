In the midst of a very difficult season for Honda in MotoGP, the HRC team triumphed in the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hours, the flagship event of the Endurance World Championship. Also winning was Johann Zarco, who is struggling in the premier class with LCR, while he climbed to the top step of the podium in Japan with the official Honda team on the #30 alongside Takumi Takahashi, who became the record winner of the event (6 victories in the Suzuka 8 Hours), and Teppei Nagoe.

A 40-second penalty for an illegal pit stop was not enough to stop Honda, which won with a nearly 8-second advantage over second-placed Yamaha. It was a very close race, with 5 brands in the top 5, while the Japanese brands monopolized the podium.

The #37 BMW led from the start but quickly slipped to the back of the field. The #1 Yamaha took the lead at the end of the first lap and, a few laps later, Ryo Mizuno moved the #2 Ducati into first place, making the Italian manufacturer’s debut in the event. Niccolò Canepa put the Yamaha back in the lead and was passed by Takahashi on the #30 Honda on lap 11.

As the stints went by, Honda gradually increased its lead over Yamaha, which stabilized at around forty seconds after three hours of racing. Ducati, on the other hand, lost time during the pit stops.

The leading Honda controlled most of the race and had a lead of around fifty seconds before the final stop… which almost cost them dearly. A mechanic lowered the stand too early and the team was penalised 40 seconds (as per the rules for a 10 second stop and go applied after the finish line), allowing Honda to maintain first place, with 7″860. Yamaha 1 and Suzuki #12 completed the provisional podium, ahead of Ducati #2.

This year’s race was held in sweltering heat, with temperatures of 35°C, and the region was put on heatwave alert. The Webike Trickstar Kawasaki team suffered particularly on Sunday: one of its riders, Grégory Leblanc, broke his femur in a fall during the warm-up and one of the other two, Román Ramos, collapsed after a period of heat. For a while, Christian Gamarino was the only one fit enough to race.

This success makes Zarco the first Frenchman to win the event since Dominique Sarron and Alex Vieira in 1989. He joins other riders who have won the Suzuka 8 Hours while racing in MotoGP, such as Pol Espargaró, the last to do so in 2017, and most notably Valentino Rossi, who won in 2001 with Colin Edwards. The last rider in the premier class to participate in this race was Takaaki Nakagami in 2018, who finished second.

The presence of MotoGP riders could be extended next year, as Paolo Ciabatti, who no longer manages the brand’s elite programme but retains control of the categories, has expressed his willingness to bring official riders to Suzuka in the future.