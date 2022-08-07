There Suzuka 8 Hours it’s Honda’s conquest land again. After eight years the house of the golden wing has returned to success in the classic two-wheeled Endurance thanks to the capital performance of Tetsuta NagashimaIker Lecuona and Takumi Takahashi, who completed the race distance in 214 laps. The three dominated the competition from the start and gave the runners-up, Jonathan’s Kawasaki a spin Rea, Leon Haslam and Alex Lowes. For the Cannibal also a fall about halfway through the race.

Third position for the Suzuki SERT of Gregg Black and Kazuki Watanabe, two laps behind the winners. Followed by Suzuki # 95, followed by Honda # 104, Honda # 72, Yamaha # 7, with our Niccolò Canepa who could aspire to the podium, but Marvin Fritz went into the barrier when he was engaged in a dubbing. Honda # 40, Yamaha # 50 and Honda # 5 finished the top-10. For the house of the golden wing it is the 28th success out of 43 editions, while for Takahashi it is the fourth success: the Japanese is only one victory from Toru Ukawa’s record.

Suzuka 8 Hours | Order of arrival, top-10