The British driver crashed violently during free practice ahead of the EWC event, injuring his head and chest. After the operation, he ended up in a coma. Now the slow recovery that bodes well for doctors, colleagues and enthusiasts

Federico Mariani

After the great fear, Gino Rea seems to show some encouraging signs. The British rider of the CC TSR Honda France team, who suffered a terrible accident on Saturday 6 August during the second free practice on the eve of the Suzuka 8 Hours, in Japan, immediately appeared very serious to the first rescuers, to the point of having to be transported by helicopter to the nearest hospital for an urgent operation. Rea is currently in a coma, but the situation seems destined to improve.

rea in recovery – In the last few hours Honda and the Ewc organization had not leaked any news, but an important update came via Twitter from Terry Rymer, winner of five Bol D’Or and currently columnist for Eurosport Uk. The endurance racing specialist explained that if Gino Rea’s condition remains unchanged in the next 24 hours, doctors may decide to remove the assisted breathing system. The physical recovery of the British driver was surprising to the point of leaving the doctors of the hospital where he is amazed. Rymer explains: “The medical team can’t believe how his body is recovering so quickly.” See also Giovanni Moreno and his promise if Nacional came out champion

the accident – Motorsport awaits further updates after Saturday’s great fear. During free practice, Rea crashed violently at the last variant of the Suzuka circuit. A tragic point for the bikes, because there, in 2003, the fatal crash for Daijiro Kato took place. The accident seems to have been caused by a problem with the braking system of the Cbr-RR. The scene in which the rescuers ran into was nothing short of chilling: pilot on the ground motionless and helmet destroyed. Gino suffered head and chest trauma. After the operation he ended up in a coma, leaving fear and uncertainty in the world of motors until today’s tweet. Maybe some positive signs are starting to show themselves.