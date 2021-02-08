Four months before the covid-19 pandemic began in the United States, Suzie Dorner began working as the chief nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Tampa General Hospital. And in representation and tribute to sanitation workers, Dorner was chosen as the honorary captain of Super Bowl LV to toss the coin in the match between his hometown team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Kansas City Chiefs. [Sigue los detalles del encuentro en el directo de EL PAÍS].

One of the details that attracted the most attention in his brief appearance at the beginning of the meeting was the bracelet with the rainbow colors to support the LGBTI + community. Dorner has openly declared herself a lesbian, and celebrated the news of her appointment with her partner on January 26, following a call by Zoom with NFL Hall of Fame player Derrick Brooks. “After such a difficult year, I think it’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate,” said Dorner.

“We all see things in the media about the coronavirus, like everyone else, but then you come to work and you see it in real life. Processing all that is very difficult, ”said Dorner. in an interview with the newspaper Tampa bay times. His appearance was recognized by a standing ovation from the medical staff present at this meeting.

The NFL has invited 7,500 Tampa Bay frontline workers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to the Super Bowl as a thank you for their services. Based on the average price per ticket, it is the equivalent of a donation of approximately $ 18 million.

