SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Suzano should keep pulp stocks below an optimal level of operation, amid a market with a drop in demand in some regions and prospects for the entry of new production capacities in the near future, company executives said. this Friday.

“We made a mistake in 2019 when we had a large increase in inventories… Let’s keep it at a low level now”, said the president of Suzano, Walter Schalka, in a conference with analysts.

The company disclosed the night before the 49% drop in net profit in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year, as a result mainly impacted by lower pulp prices and sales.

“I don’t believe that the current (pulp) price level is sustainable in the long term,” said Schalka.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)