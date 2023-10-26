The pulp and paper company’s results fell 113% in 1 year; company announced R$1.6 billion in investments

A Suzano recorded a loss of R$729 million in the 3rd quarter of 2023. The result represents a drop of 113% compared to the same period in 2022, when the paper and cellulose company had a profit of R$5.4 billion. The numbers were released on Thursday night (October 26, 2023). Here’s the complete presentation (PDF – 1 MB).

The company stated that the drop is largely explained by the reduction in operating results (drop in net revenue) and the negative variation in financial results, as a reflection of the exchange rate devaluation on debt and derivative operations.

The company’s net revenue was R$8.9 billion in the 3rd quarter, a 37% drop compared to the R$14.2 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.

According to the company, despite the reduction in the average price of pulp, there was an improvement in market sentiment in the 3rd quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase in demand in China.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$3.695 billion, a drop of 57% compared to the same period in 2022.

Investments

Suzano announced R$1.66 billion in new investments. There are 3 capacity expansion projects at the company’s plants in Aracruz (Espírito Santo) and Limeira (São Paulo).

Here is the list of ads: