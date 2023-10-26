The pulp and paper company’s results fell 113% in 1 year; company announced R$1.6 billion in investments
A Suzano recorded a loss of R$729 million in the 3rd quarter of 2023. The result represents a drop of 113% compared to the same period in 2022, when the paper and cellulose company had a profit of R$5.4 billion. The numbers were released on Thursday night (October 26, 2023). Here’s the complete presentation (PDF – 1 MB).
The company stated that the drop is largely explained by the reduction in operating results (drop in net revenue) and the negative variation in financial results, as a reflection of the exchange rate devaluation on debt and derivative operations.
The company’s net revenue was R$8.9 billion in the 3rd quarter, a 37% drop compared to the R$14.2 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.
According to the company, despite the reduction in the average price of pulp, there was an improvement in market sentiment in the 3rd quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase in demand in China.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$3.695 billion, a drop of 57% compared to the same period in 2022.
Investments
Suzano announced R$1.66 billion in new investments. There are 3 capacity expansion projects at the company’s plants in Aracruz (Espírito Santo) and Limeira (São Paulo).
Here is the list of ads:
- Construction of a sanitary paper factory (tissue) and conversion into toilet paper and paper towels in Aracruz with a capacity of 60,000 tons per year, with total investments estimated at R$650 million and start of operations scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2026. Suzano intends to carry out the investment using credit balance of ICMS that the State has, which represents an estimated net disbursement on the project of R$129 million;
- Construction of a new biomass boiler at the cellulose production factory located in Aracruz, replacing the current equipment, with total investments estimated at R$520 million. The new biomass boiler is expected to come into operation in the fourth quarter of 2025;
- Cellulose production fluff from eucalyptus wood (Eucafluff), with a nominal capacity of 340 thousand tons per year. The investment will have a total value of R$490 million to convert a cellulose drying machine at the Limeira industrial unit, so that the company will have full flexibility in the production of cellulose for paper or fluffafter completion of the investment scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2025.
