Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 14:47

Suzano announced on Saturday, 23, in a statement to the financial market, the acquisition of specific purpose companies (SPEs) Timber VII and Timber XX, under the management of BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group, a subsidiary of BTG Pactual, for R$ 1.826 billion.

According to the statement, the acquired companies have 70 thousand hectares of land in Mato Grosso do Sul, 50 thousand of which are “useful” and partly planted with eucalyptus trees of varying ages.

The company says that the transaction “is in line with its strategy of creating optionality in its business and increasing its self-sufficiency in wood supply”.

In another statement, the company informs that, because of the operation, it revised upwards its capital investment forecast (Capex) in 2024 from R$14.6 billion to R$16.5 billion.