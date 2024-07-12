From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 12/07/2024 – 19:48

Suzano has agreed to purchase two Pactiv Evergreen factories in the United States for US$ 110 million, the companies announced on Friday, 12, expanding the presence of the Brazilian pulp and paper producer in North America.

The agreement involves coated and uncoated paperboard mills located in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and Waynesville, North Carolina, which bear the same name as the cities, with a total integrated capacity of approximately 420 thousand tons per year, according to a material fact from Suzano.

The acquisition also marks Suzano’s entry into the consumer packaging and food service market in the region, the company said in a press release.

Pine Bluff produces paperboard for liquid packaging and paper cups, Pactiv said in a separate statement. Waynesville provides additional extrusion capacity for paperboard produced at Pine Bluff.

Pactiv said in a separate statement that it has also entered into a long-term agreement with Suzano for the Brazilian pulp and paper maker to continue supplying paperboard for liquid packaging to Pactiv’s converting units.

According to the company’s website, until 2020 Pactiv and Evergreen Packaging were part of the Reynolds Group holding company, owned by Rank Group. The two merged as part of its Nasdaq listing under the name Pactiv Evergreen.

In a material fact, Suzano stated that the operation “is aligned with Suzano’s long-term strategic avenue of ‘advancing in the links of the chain, always with a competitive advantage’, providing the company with entry into the North American paperboard market with competitiveness and scalability”.

The pulp and paper producer added that regulatory approvals are expected by the end of the year.