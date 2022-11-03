My food budgetThe prices are rising, and with it the amount on the receipt of our weekly groceries. In this section we look into the shopping bag and kitchen of a Dutchman. This time: Suzanne Bakker-Verver (29) and her family. How do they approach their food budget and what do they spend it on?
Mara Ruijter
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Suzannes #family #food #budget #euros #week #longer #bread #bakery
Leave a Reply