It has been clear for some time that the small FENOR Energie suffered greatly from the explosively increased electricity and gas prices. An investigation into the solvency of Dutch energy companies by the Vastelastenbond revealed that at the beginning of October, FENOR was one of four with negative equity. “For these companies, a small loss immediately puts them in trouble,” said the Vastelastenbond.

Now FENOR Energie has indeed fallen over. Approximately 36,000 customers, business customers and consumers, are the victims. They will be divided among the other suppliers, unless the bankruptcy trustee finds another energy company that wants to take over before December 30. Until then, customers will continue to receive electricity and gas. They will automatically receive a message from their new supplier.

There is a good chance that households and companies will then pay substantially more for electricity and gas, just like the 90,000 former customers of Welkom Energie did. They probably also lost the welcome bonus that they may be owed.

‘No nonsense supplier’

FENOR Energie was founded in 2012 by businessman Jork Wielinga from Heerenveen and initially focused mainly on the business market. In recent years, the supplier has also targeted consumers. Last autumn, FENOR recruited Olympic short track champion Suzanne Schulting for this.

An advertisement from FENOR Energie with Suzanne Schulting © FENOR Energy



,,I was born in Groningen, grew up in Tijnje and grew up in Heerenveen. The North has brought me a lot and I just belong there,” says Schulting in an advertisement for FENOR. ,,That love for the North is reflected in my choice for FENOR. An excellent supplier from our own region, with attractive rates, green energy and an approach that appeals to me: honest, transparent and no nonsense.”

Takeover failed

On the FENOR homepage, the supplier writes that Wielinga negotiated last year with various takeover candidates. ,,The pensionable owner of the company has no successor for FENOR, so sale was the only alternative. In the summer, the transfer seemed almost complete. But the suddenly extremely rising market prices of gas and electricity made it no longer attractive for the potential takeover candidate.”

Last month, Wielinga then tried to make a new start with another energy company. “However, the complex regulations and the principles of the various authorities ultimately rendered this attempt unsuccessful.

Placed and paid online – ILLUSTRATIVE – Switches for electrical groups on a group box in a meter box. Prices for energy such as electricity and gas will rise sharply from 2022. © Rob Engelaar



Increased energy prices

FENOR is the fourth energy company to collapse due to the increased prices for gas and electricity. The first and biggest victim is Welkom Energie, which filed for bankruptcy at the end of October. The 90,000 customers were taken over by Eneco, which subsequently charged them sky-high electricity and gas rates. It immediately led to an exit of thousands of customers.

The much smaller suppliers Enstroga and SEPA Green Energy were the next victims. Anode Energie also fell, but that was only indirectly related to the high energy prices. After a supplier of that company was unable to meet its obligations, there was not enough money to purchase energy on the current market.

The prices of gas and electricity have risen explosively since July. For example, many consumers now pay gas prices that are well above 1 euro per cubic meter. Until August, the gas price was below the euro per cubic meter and at the beginning of 2021 it was dimes below.

Reviving global economy

The cause of the increase is the recovery of the global economy, which has caused the demand for gas in Asia and North America to rise enormously. At the same time, the gas storage facilities were insufficiently replenished due to the relatively harsh winter of last year. They are currently only half full. Moreover, Russia, responsible for 40 percent of European gas, keeps its hand on the gas tap and does not increase supplies to Europe.

This is especially the case for smaller energy suppliers. With around 60 energy companies, the Dutch energy market has been extremely competitive for years, resulting in low margins. Only about ten players have hundreds of thousands or more customers, the rest are small ones like FENOR. They have significantly fewer resources to limit the risks of price increases. They now often have to buy energy that is more expensive than what their customers pay for it.



