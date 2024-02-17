With videosSuzanne Schulting won silver in the 1500 meters at the World Cup competition in Gdansk. The 26-year-old Friezin had to leave the victory to the American Kristen Santos-Griswold, who was by far the fastest. In the men's race, a falling Friso Emons took bronze, while Selma Poutsma took gold in the women's 500 meters.
