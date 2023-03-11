Suzanne Schulting won the world title in the 1,500 meters at the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships in Seoul. The 25-year-old short track star finished Saturday in an exciting final ahead of the South Korean title defender Choi Min-jeong and the Canadian Kim Boutin. Previously, Schulting easily guided himself through the semi-finals.

Schulting’s joy over her triumph “in the lion’s den” was great afterwards. “I beat the Olympic champion,” she said jubilant at the NOS. “I wanted that so badly. At this distance I knew it would be very difficult because the competition is so fierce.” On Saturday morning, Schulting will fight for a medal in the 500 meters. But the pressure is off for her now. “In the 500 meters I only have something to gain. It is nice to go that distance.”

For Schulting it is her second world title in the 1,500 meters. At the World Championships in Dordrecht two years ago, she won gold over all distances. Last year, Schulting had to miss the World Cup in Canada due to a corona infection.

In the men’s category, the Dutch failed to reach the podium in the 1,500 meters. Jens van ‘t Wout fell just outside with a fourth place, just ahead of Sjinkie Knegt who finished fifth.