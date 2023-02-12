Suzanne Schulting also missed the victory in the 1000 meters at the World Cup final in Dordrecht. The 25-year-old Frisian had to settle for third place in the second 1000 meters. She had to put up with Canadian Courtney Sarault and Kim Gilli from South Korea.

Schulting had to settle for silver in the 1500 meters on Saturday behind the Belgian Hanne Desmet. With four victories in the 1000 meters and now a third place, she won the final classification in the 1000 meters convincingly. Schulting also seized the overall classification of the World Cup with force majeure.

Xandra Velzeboer

Xandra Velzeboer won the 500 meters at the World Cup final in Dordrecht. The 21-year-old reigning world champion at this distance stayed ahead of Kim Boutin and Rikki Doak from Canada in the final. Selma Poutsma finished fifth.

Xandra Velzeboer. © ANP

With her third victory in the 500 meters, Velzeboer also takes the overall victory in the World Cup classification at this distance. The leader of the standings, the Polish Natalia Maliszewska, was eliminated in the semifinals after a false start. “I really wanted to win again, especially after I was so close on Saturday,” said Velzeboer at NOS. “With this audience there, that gives so many extras. I really wanted to do it here. And if it succeeds, that’s super fat. I went full throttle and thought: even more gas on it and hold on to the end.” See also German cone brothers face long imprisonment – ​​but fire expert has doubts about Spanish reports

Sjinkie Knegt was referred to the B final in the 1000 meters earlier in the day. The 33-year-old Frisian finished third in his semi-final. Only the best two and the fastest number 3 qualified for the A-final. The Italian Luca Spechenhauser was slightly faster than Knegt in the second semifinal.

The short tracker had taken silver in the 1500 meters a week earlier at the World Cup competitions in the German city of Dresden. That was Knegt’s first medal in the World Cup since December 2018. At the World Cup in Dordrecht, Knegt failed to reach the final on the 1500 meters on Saturday. He also missed the final with the team on the relay.

© ANP



Knegt had received an official warning from the skating association (KNSB) on Thursday because of his statements about the approach of national coach Niels Kerstholt. The short tracker talked about a ‘mess of irregularities’ during a press day on Wednesday. On Saturday, after missing the final on the relay, Knegt once again pointed out that the short trackers lack content. See also Emanuela Orlandi missing/investigations underway: pressure on the Vatican is growing

Suzanne Schulting did qualify for the A-final in the 1000 meters. There is also the B final for Rianne de Vries. Xandra Velzeboer and Selma Poutsma ride the A-final on the 500 meters.

Van ‘t Wout signs off

Jens van ‘t Wout has withdrawn from the last day of the World Cup finals. The 21-year-old short tracker has problems with his groin and does not want to take any risks in the run-up to the World Cup. Van ‘t Wout finished third in the 1500 meters in front of a sold-out Optisport skating hall yesterday and took gold in the mixed relay with the Dutch team.

Watch our sports videos here: